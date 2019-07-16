FILE - In this April 29, 2019, file photo, Paul Njoroge, who lost his wife and three young children in the March 10 crash of an Ethiopian Airlines' Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Njoroge believes Boeing should scrap the 737 Max, and he wants the company’s top executives to resign and face criminal charges for not grounding the plane after a deadly accident last October. On Wednesday, July 17, Njoroge will be the first relative of any of the 346 passengers who died in those crashes to testify before Congress.