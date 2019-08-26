The Moncks Corner site where more than a million scrap tires were left to rot when Viva Recycling went out of business is in foreclosure, leaving at least a dozen creditors owed millions of dollars with diminishing hopes of recovering their money.

Kansas City-based UMB Bank, the trustee for $15.7 million worth of state-issued revenue bonds that Viva borrowed in September 2012 to build its recycling center on Old Depot Road, filed a foreclosure lawsuit against the defunct recycler on Monday in Berkeley County.

UMB says Viva owes the principal on the tax-exempt bonds plus interest for a total of $19.4 million. County property records show the 21.3-acre site with a warehouse is worth less than one-third of that amount.

The bank says its debt takes precedent over a number of other Viva creditors, including towing and equipment firms, the Internal Revenue Service and a nonprofit agency that helps businesses with management problems.

By far the biggest creditor is the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, which is owed nearly $1.7 million in fines levied against Viva for permit violations.

If a judge rules in favor of UMB, those secondary creditors would get money only if the property sells for more than the bond debt at an auction.

The foreclosure lawsuit comes just months after the state's health agency spent $3.3 million to remove the scrap tires Viva left behind. The agency said those tires were a fire and health hazard to the adjacent Fairmont South subdivision. Money for the cleanup came from a $2-per-tire environmental fee charged to consumers who buy new tires.

The lawsuit also comes less than three months before the Viva site would have changed hands. East Atlantic Trust of Charleston paid off Viva's old property tax bills totaling $966,000 in a county tax sale last year and would have been able to claim the property in November if Viva didn't pay off the tax debt. East Atlantic Trust is named as a defendant in the lawsuit because of its potential claim on the property.

Viva president Marty Sergi told The Post and Courier last year that he hoped to find someone to buy the Moncks Corner site to pay off the bonds and other debts, but those efforts apparently were unsuccessful. Sergi, who is not named in the foreclosure lawsuit, could not be reached for comment Monday.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

+10 Lax rules left mountains of mosquito-infested, flammable tires in South Carolina A tire recycling company rolled into South Carolina with big ideas, but wound up creating mountains of waste that the state could end up paying millions to clean up.

The tire cleanup was spurred by The Post and Courier report “Tire Failure,” which exposed how lax state oversight and corporate missteps fueled the rise of massive tire piles in Moncks Corner, Anderson and Jacksonville, Fla.

The newspaper documented how Viva executives had a string of bankruptcies in the Northeast before launching their tire-recycling projects in South Carolina. Despite those failures, state and local officials greased their entry into South Carolina by approving nearly $16 million in tax-exempt bonds.