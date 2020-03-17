$520 million settlement for Santee Cooper, electric co-op customers headed toward approval

A $520 million settlement that would refund S.C. electric customers most of what they paid in higher rates for an unfinished nuclear power plant is headed toward approval.

Judge Jean Toal gave her initial go ahead Tuesday to an agreement that would provide $520 million in refunds or rate credits to current and former Santee Cooper customers who were charged for the since-abandoned construction of two nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Fairfield County.

The settlement includes money for some two million South Carolinians, including customers who purchase the state-owned utility's power through one of the Palmetto State's 20 electric cooperatives.

Up to $78 million of that cash, though, will go to the law firms that have led the legal fight on behalf of Santee Cooper's customers. The exact amount of attorneys fees will be decided later.

"This is quite a remarkable accomplishment in one of the most complex pieces of litigation in my 50-plus years of practice," Toal said of the settlement, which was reached at the end of two long days of negotiations last month. "The proposed settlement in this case is by far the largest settlement or potential verdict of its type in the state."

The deal resolves an existential threat to Santee Cooper at a critical time — as lawmakers consider selling or restructuring the 86-year-old power and water utility.

The settlement would end a longstanding legal dispute between Santee Cooper and its customers, a few of whom filed a class-action lawsuit against the utility after racked up $4 billion in debt before pulling out of the V.C. Summer expansion in July 2017.

The lawsuits sought to prevent Santee Cooper from charging its customers for that project. A ruling against Santee Cooper could have bankrupted the state-owned utility.

Instead, all sides have reached a deal that includes $200 million from Santee Cooper and $320 million from Dominion Energy, the Virginia-based power company that last year purchased S.C. Electric and Gas, Santee Cooper's partner on the failed V.C. Summer project.

In addition to the refunds, the agreement also mandates a four-year freeze on Santee Cooper's power rates to customers.

"It's a great day for Santee Cooper's customers," said Edward Westbrook, a Mount Pleasant attorney who represents the utility's ratepayers in the case.

Completing the settlement would be a huge political win for the Moncks Corner-based utility.

State lawmakers are considering selling Santee Cooper to Florida-based NextEra Energy, which has promised to settle the V.C. Summer lawsuit and pay off Santee Cooper's nuclear debts.

But the idea of selling Santee Cooper lost steam shortly after The Post and Courier first reported the utility had reached its own, $520 million settlement last month.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Now, lawmakers are focused mostly on restructuring the utility so it doesn't repeat its mistakes.

The proposed settlement has already cleared other required approvals.

Santee Cooper's board approved the settlement in a special meeting last week.

The electric cooperatives backed the deal Monday, while noting they will continue to push for greater restructuring of Santee Cooper and new oversight of the agency.

"The cooperatives have appreciated the work of the General Assembly to transform Santee Cooper," cooperatives spokesman Lou Green wrote in a statement. "Cooperatives look forward to next steps as the legislature seeks a commitment to transparency and a board of directors that will commit to make decisions for both Santee Cooper’s wholesale and retail customers as well as the State of South Carolina."

Now, the attorneys representing Santee Cooper's ratepayers must notify each of them of the settlement and offer them a chance to object to the deal or opt out of it. The settlement is expected to receive final approval this summer.

Santee Cooper plans to pay the refunds and rate credits in annual installments over the next three years.

Santee Cooper and co-op customers don't have to take any action to receive the money.

After months of legal wrangling, there could be one last point of contention: how much of the $520 million should go to the attorneys who brought the lawsuit against Santee Cooper.

Those attorneys could ask for up to $78 million — 15 percent of the pot — though they will likely come in a little lower.

Last year, those same attorneys initially requested about $66 million in fees after settling a separate lawsuit against Santee Cooper's partner on the V.C. Summer project, SCE&G.

But Columbia attorney Robert Dodson intervened and challenged those fees as far too high.

A judge ultimately shaved $15 million off the fees, allowing Dodson to take home $3 million of it for his trouble and giving the other $12 million to SCE&G's current and former ratepayers.

At the end of an hour-long hearing Tuesday, Toal defended the attorneys' work on the Santee Cooper settlement. She singled out several of them by name, describing how each of them played a part in the marathon negotiations.

“I don’t know of any lawyers ... who worked any harder in the many years that I’ve been a judge than the lawyers in this case,” Toal said.