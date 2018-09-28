Facebook-Security Breach
FILE- In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes the keynote speech at F8, Facebook's developer conference in San Jose, Calif. Facebook says it recently discovered a security breach affecting nearly 50 million user accounts. In a blog post, Friday, Sept. 28, the company says hackers exploited its "View As" feature, which lets people see what their profiles look like to someone else. Facebook says it has taken steps to fix the security problem and alerted law enforcement. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

As many as 90 million Facebook users will have to log back into their accounts after the social network admitted on Friday that hackers had stolen the security tokens associated with 50 million user profiles.

As a precaution, Facebook has reset the security tokens for the 50 million accounts as well as for 40 million others.

The attackers exploited Facebook's systems through a flaw in the company's "View As" feature, the company said, which allows a Facebook user to view his or her own profile as a friend, the public or another third party might see it.

While Facebook is still conducting its investigation, the company said it learned that the hackers used the feature to steal the access tokens that allow a user to reopen Facebook without having to log back in.

The incident prompted Facebook to disable the "View As" feature for the time being, and users are not being asked to change their passwords.

"People's privacy and security is incredibly important, and we're sorry this happened," Facebook said in a blog post. It's why we've taken immediate action to secure these accounts and let users know what happened."

