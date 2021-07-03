Military Living in the Lowcountry: Active area service members and veterans find support among local realtors

Special to the Post and Courier
In a May 2018 article by the National Association of Realtors, “Home of the Brave—A Look at Active Military and Veteran Homeownership,” buyers actively serving in the military tended to be younger, were more likely to be married, and have dependent children living in the home than their non-military counterparts. Moreover, they bought larger, more expensive homes. This despite their overall household income being less.
Driving that difference were several factors, one of which included the stability provided by a military job. Another had to do with the existence of favorable loan products requiring smaller down payments thus reducing cash burdens on this category of buyers. These products, specifically, are VA and FHA loans.
A VA Home Loan, or Veteran’s Administration Home Loan, is backed by the United States Government. An FHA Loan, also known as a Farmers Home Administration Loan, is insured by the United States Federal Housing Administration. Both provide options for no- and low-down payments with VA Home Loans having the added distinction of accepting the Basic Allowing for Housing (BAH), as stated income for qualification purposes.
While these loans are still available, just a few short years later as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, their effectiveness is waning in the hotly competitive seller’s market that exists especially here in the Lowcountry.
Meanwhile, the presence of higher out-of-pocket expenses over and above the BAH is likely exacerbated by the pandemic’s residual effect on the housing market. A March 2021 article in the Military Times, a private publication not affiliated with the United States government but dedicated to those who serve or have served in the country’s military, found “Researchers also noted that impacts from the pandemic may have put additional constraints on the housing market, which may have affected service members’ costs.”
Despite still being able to use the BAH as an income qualifier for the VA Loan, an important and attractive benefit propelling homeownership within this demographic, overall shortages of inventory and an influx of cash buyers from markets with sizable equity are driving numbers down. Simply put, no- to low-down payment contracts, and financing in general, are finding it difficult to attract the attention of sellers with other more favorable and lucrative offers at hand.
Realtors step up
Noting the unique challenges facing this demographic, especially now, local realtors are answering the call to serve them. They are assisting whenever and however they can. Some are former service members themselves, with firsthand experience from which to draw to help through the most effective means possible. Whether that is guiding and navigating them through their best options, managing their expectations of current conditions related to a tough seller’s market, advocating for causes and legislating on their behalf, or by volunteering for military-related charities and organizations — in some cases, creating them — these realtors are showing their gratitude for the incredible sacrifices these men and women make that military life requires.
Rodney and Ellen Lawless, a husband-and-wife team working as The Lawless Group with Carolina One Real Estate, are two such examples of local realtors stepping up. Both served in the military for over twenty years.
“Ellen and I were active-duty Air Force for 24 years and moved around a lot. We lived overseas and even bought and sold homes while on special duty assignment where there was not a military base present. We are very familiar with buying and selling with and without a military base nearby,” Lawless said.
Experiencing those numerous moves helped them realize how working with a realtor with military experience is crucial.
“Military families need that special realtor they can trust. We offer the service we would have wanted when we were on active duty,” said Lawless. The couple’s efforts earned them the Rising Star Award in 2019.
Sarah D. Coleman-Lee, a retired, 22-year United States Air Force veteran and a Broker Associate of AgentOwned Realty’s Charleston Best Home Team said, “It is with great honor and pride that I have the opportunity to serve our active military and veteran clients with obtaining their real estate goals. I understand firsthand, the challenges that come along with military life. Relocating can bring about many stressors and moving in the midst of a pandemic definitely causes those stressors and concerns to amplify. So, it becomes even more important for military sellers and buyers to have a realtor that speaks their language, understands their family’s needs, and is willing to go the extra mile to ensure their move into their new home is as seamless as possible.”
Support and advocacy
While not a veteran herself but married to one, Julie Neira, who is a realtor with Mount Pleasant-based Lifestyle Properties of Charleston, puts her money where her mouth is. Her motto in the real estate business is: “Every house sold helps a veteran.” She donates a portion of her commission from each closed transaction.
“My team consists of Veteran friendly/owned businesses who understand the unique needs of today’s military family. In February of last year, I became a Network Sponsor and donate to a local Veteran focused non-profit called Tri-County Veterans Support Network for every house I sell,” Neira said.
Neira took steps to solidify her commitment to military service members and veterans. “Three years ago, I made a decision to become a Homes for Heroes Real Estate Affiliate to give back to our nation’s heroes whether Active, Reserve or Veteran. To briefly share about the program, a percentage of my commission can either be mailed after closing or applied to closing costs. In addition, Sellers will enjoy the benefits of a reduced commission rate.”
Given her personal connection, she feels compelled to be a resource. “As a veteran’s spouse, it is an honor to have this opportunity to thank our heroes,” she said. “Buyers and Sellers can sign up for this program, which is also designed to help first responders such as firefighters and emergency medical services, law enforcement, teachers, and healthcare professionals as well by visiting the Homes for Heroes tab on my website, JulieHelpsVeterans.com.”
Unique challenges
So exactly what obstacles are facing military services members and veteran homebuyers, and what hurdles must they overcome? According to Rodney Lawless, it is multi-faceted with the pandemic serving to only intensify its moving pieces and parts.
“In the beginning all military moves were put on hold, which disrupted the flow of selling and buying homes,” he explained. “Getting a home ready to sell while out processing a duty station is a large task even under normal circumstances let alone during a global pandemic. In most cases, the uniformed member has training to attend before the physical move takes place. That training was also put on hold as well.”
Other challenges Lawless mentioned had to do with work schedules and support offices.
“Military police and security forces, aircraft maintenance and firefighters, for example, still had to work as normal. Whereas support offices like finance and military personnel, and offices such as finance, medical, and travel management were mostly working from home. That slowed the support of the force way down which causes a lot of stress,” Lawless said.
He referenced the scarcity of housing inventory and the reluctance some homeowners had to sell, which resulted in an adverse scenario. “The low inventory drove home prices up and increased the risk of military members having to pay more out of pocket than what they received in Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH),” he explained.
Coleman-Lee added, “Many military clients that are used to the benefits of the VA loan and paying no closing cost, feel they are at a disadvantage when it comes to competing in multiple offers against those that may be using conventional loans or cash. Sometimes a home seller has the misconception that a VA loan takes forever to close, and they fear there will be appraisal issues; however, that is not the case. I have had lenders that are experienced with VA loans to close within 26 - 30 days. And, fortunately, low VA appraisals is something I have not experienced as being an issue here in the Lowcountry.”
What does she suggest?
“Although a VA loan does not require a down payment, the military buyer can consider putting money down, paying a higher amount of earnest money, as well as choosing other options that will position them to be more competitive,” Coleman-Lee advised. “I have strategized with my clients many times and guided them with making the winning offer. I am a true believer of the old proverb, ‘Where there is a will, there is a way.’”
Neira is educating herself to be a better resource for her clients. “The VA Loan is a government-backed loan with no down payment, no private mortgage insurance, lower interest rates and is a well-deserved benefit to those who have or currently are defending our Country. In speaking with real estate professionals across the country, there is a decline in the amount of VA Loans accepted and an increase in the amount of private notes provided by the Listing Agent specifically stating, ‘NO VA LOANS WILL BE ACCEPTED.’ The only issue with the VA Loan is actually the lack of knowledge and the misconceptions attached to it. Due to this, there is a discrimination against the VA Loan which is unfounded. In order to provide the best possible experience for my clients, I have attended conferences to increase my knowledge and understanding of it.”
Neira said she was willing to do what is needed to make the home buying and selling experience as stress free as possible. “I exceed expectations by going above and beyond what is expected of me to ensure the military members and family are confident they are making a sound financial decision,” she stated.
Popular areas
The Lowcountry is a huge draw for military homebuyers who are choosing to relocate as veterans or those who want to retire here.
“Most military families make their decisions regarding which community to live in based on their commute time to the base,” said Coleman-Lee. “Many of my military buyers would like to be within a 30- to 40-minute drive between work and home. They are attracted to those communities that are centrally located to the interstate as well as schools, shopping centers, and neighborhood amenities such as pools, walking trails, playgrounds and parks.”
Lawless added, “Most of our military clients gravitate to Summerville and Goose Creek. These two areas offer easy access to both the Air Force Base and Naval Weapons Station while giving access to good schools.”
Neira said that military families tend to gravitate toward communities where other military families live. Regarding those neighborhoods, she stated, “One (neighborhood) in which they will find a strong support system in their environment, and some relief when the military member is away from their family. The military members and their families can relate to one another and it is like a brotherhood/sisterhood of support.”
One thing is certain, military services members and veterans can take comfort knowing these realtors have their back.