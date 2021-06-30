Mike's Chicken Salad opening at Tanger in North Charleston; James Island sports pub moving

A year after attending farmers markets and other outdoor events with a homemade food offering, the owners of anew dining venue will make their debut July 1 at Tanger Outlets in North Charleston.

Mike's Chicken Salad, owned by married couple Mike and Leslie Keefe of West Ashley, will begin serving from an outdoor kiosk near Palmetto Moon, just across from where the food court used to be.

From a tent for much of the past year, the owners have been attending outdoor events on James Island, Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms, Hanahan, and the Medical University of South Carolina.

"The business has just exploded, and we didn't expect it," said Mike Keefe, who created the chicken salad five years ago and was urged by friends and family to start a business.

They will be offering chicken salad wraps in three flavors: original, buffalo and chicken bacon ranch. Each order comes with chips and a drink. Sliders, small rolls with chicken salad, also will appear on the menu along with chicken salad sandwiches and other iterations of the handmade cuisine on beds of lettuce.

They also plan to offer containers of chicken salad in quarter-pound and half-pound sizes. Soft drinks and water also will be available.

"We have no idea how it's going to be, but we are going to give it a go," said Mike Keefe, who also has a full-time job at Costco.

His wife, Leslie, runs the pop-up stands when he's working. She is assisted by longtime friend Kristin Micallizi, who will operate the Tanger location.

The Keefes have signed a one-year lease with an escape clause in case it doesn't pan out at the outlet mall.

The kiosk will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. July 1 for a test run and then be closed for the Fourth of July holiday. It will reopen on July 6 for the same time span every day.

Relocating

A James Island bar that closed during the pandemic is moving to a new location.

Charleston Sports Pub recently leased 4,600 square feet of indoor space and 1,200 square feet of outdoor space in a recently constructed multitenant retail center at 1989 Maybank Highway, according to commercial real estate agent Cori Nuttall with Lee & Associates.

The restaurant and bar will be located in a two-story end-cap space next to Woodland Shores Road. It's in the same structure that houses Azul Mexicano restaurant on the opposite end.

A fall opening is planned, according to Nuttall.

The sports pub was previously located at 792 Folly Road, where another firm, called Roost Boys LLC, has applied for a state permit to sell beer, wine and liquor.

Charleston Sports Pub offers four other Charleston-area locations in Goose Creek, Mount Pleasant, Summerville and West Ashley as well as venues in Clemson and Greenville.

Fresh scent

A new fragrance shop will celebrate its grand opening in downtown Charleston on July 2.

Tijon, which was founded in 2007 in St. Martin in the Caribbean, is launching its only location in the U.S. at 344 King St. over the Fourth of July weekend.

The shop allows customers to make their own fragrances, offering different classes to create custom scents from more than 300 oil choices.

Franchise owners Ben Davis, Ellen Rickenbaker and Meredith Millender also offer branded items, a retail selection and two Charleston signature scents.