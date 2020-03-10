Mick Mulvaney landed himself in SC property dispute because of 'political' concerns

Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump’s outgoing chief of staff, placed himself at the center of a hostile property dispute in South Carolina because he feared that defaulting on a multi-million dollar bank loan would damage his growing political ambitions.

Newly released depositions detail for the first time how Mulvaney worked behind the scenes in 2016 to take control of a faltering real estate venture that had dogged the former Republican congressman for nearly a decade.

The court records filed in Lancaster County, just south of Charlotte, help explain Mulvaney’s hurried takeover of a $2.1 million business loan as he campaigned for his fourth term in Congress.

They additionally showcase his abrupt attempt to foreclose on the disputed piece of property — a move that threatened to cut a Charlotte-area businessman out of $1.4 million he lent to Mulvaney and his partners.

That businessman, Charles Fonville Sr., is now challenging Mulvaney’s effort to sell the property at public auction.

Circuit Court Judge Brian Gibbons ruled late last year that Mulvaney was legally entitled to foreclose on the property, which would set up a sale on the courthouse steps. Fonville is appealing that ruling up through the South Carolina court system.

John Buric, Mulvaney’s attorney, said Fonville knew the real estate project could end this way, and that it was the risk he took when he loaned Mulvaney and his partners the money.

Stephen Cox, Fonville's attorney, declined to comment about the ongoing litigation. But in his deposition, Fonville characterized Mulvaney’s actions as unethical and “devious," and he referred to the deal Mulvaney orchestrated as a “switcheroo.”

“I would never have dreamed that Mick Mulvaney would try to squeeze me,” Fonville said.

He also questioned why Mulvaney would go to the length of creating a new company to buy up a bank loan.

According to Mulvaney, the answer is simple: It was a political calculation.

“I was interested in not seeing the loan go into default,” Mulvaney said during a deposition taken in 2018.

“Why was that?” Fonville’s attorney asked.

“Political reasons,” Mulvaney said.

“Doesn’t look good for somebody in politics to have a defaulted loan on his record?” the attorney asked.

“Correct,” Mulvaney said.

'Throwing good money after bad'

The real estate deal at the center of the ongoing lawsuit was put together in 2007.

It was at that point Mulvaney and a number of other investors created a company called Lancaster Collins Road, which they used to purchase a 17-acre piece of land that was being sold by the Lancaster County School District.

The property was ideally situated just along U.S. Highway 521, and the plan was to market it to major retailers like Kohl's, BiLo, Publix or Target.

The business partners took out a $3.7 million bank loan to finance the deal and convinced Fonville to lend another $1.4 million to them. They promised Fonville, who had invested in a property with Mulvaney before, that his loan would accrue interest at 10 percent a year.

Fonville then lined up behind the bank to place a secondary lien on the property to secure his investment.

It didn’t take long for the business deal to turn sour. The great recession set in and property values began to tank. Mulvaney and the other investors, who knew each other through previous business deals and golf outings at the Carmel Country Club, watched as the interest in their property dried up.

“Shortly after we bought the property the national economy went into the great recession and didn’t do so well after that,” Mulvaney explained during his deposition.

Mulvaney and his partners continued their search for a buyer over the next nine years with little success. They sold off roughly 2 acres of the property for a QuikTrip gas station. That transaction allowed Mulvaney and his partners to pay down part of the loan from Paragon Bank, and it provided Fonville with $200,000.

But by the middle of 2016, Mulvaney and his partners had grown tired. The interest they owed Fonville ensured the debt on the property exceeded the value of the land. And the loan with Paragon was about to come due, which would require Mulvaney and his partners to pay off $2.1 million in a lump sum. They were all personally liable for that debt. Mulvaney's share was 25 percent, or about $525,000.

“We knew that we would never be able to pay the debt, and that we were throwing good money after bad," Mulvaney said in his deposition. "We talked about simply walking away from it, which is a very difficult decision to make, especially when you're in politics. I had no interest in walking away from it because of what I was doing for a living at the time."

And so the former South Carolina legislator and congressman hatched a plan.

A 'friendly foreclosure'

In emails and text messages, Mulvaney implored his investment partners to find someone who would acquire the loan from Paragon and offer what he called a “friendly foreclosure.”

That foreclosure was expected to extinguish Fonville’s lien on the property and potentially wipe away the additional $1.1 million in interest he was owed.

When nobody else stepped up, Mulvaney decided to take matters into his own hands.

First, he turned to his father, who had a successful career in the Charlotte real estate market for several decades. But his father declined to pay off the loan from Paragon and bail Mulvaney out of the business deal gone bad.

"I talked to my father and his business partner about it," Mulvaney explained during his deposition, "and they had no interest."

Instead, Mulvaney turned to two other members of his family. He convinced his brother and brother-in-law to assist him in creating a company called Indian Land Ventures.

They then jointly raised $2.1 million to acquire the Paragon loan, and immediately moved to foreclose on the property themselves since they were now the lender. They also conducted an appraisal on the property that showed the land could be worth up to roughly $3.6 million.

Fonville soon learned about the deal that Mulvaney worked out with the bank. He tried to question Mulvaney and his business partners about it. But Mulvaney never responded to Fonville’s inquiries, according to the court records, and he told his investment partners to tell Fonville they didn’t know who purchased the loan.

By that point, Mulvaney was looking to move on. He’d just won re-election to the U.S. House and would soon be on his way to an appointment in Trump’s Cabinet.

But the legal dispute continued to follow him. Local and national newspapers took note of the litigation, which was later sealed under a court order. Members of the U.S. Senate questioned Mulvaney about the property dispute during his confirmation hearing in 2017.

During the depositions, Mulvaney’s attorney suggested Fonville was behind that political response. He alleged Fonville told associates that he wanted to “stir up a hornet's nest” and “interfere with Mr. Mulvaney’s confirmation.”

Fonville denied that in his deposition. He explained that he is a Republican, too, and that his dispute with Mulvaney has nothing to do with politics.

His only intention, he said, was to get what he was previously owed.

“I’m going to be dealt with,” Fonville told Mulvaney's attorney, adding “I’m not going to be squeezed out."