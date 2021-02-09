Michelin to fund 1st traveling exhibit for African American Museum in Charleston

South Carolina tire giant Michelin North America has signed on to support the International African American Museum's first traveling exhibit.

Rising now on Charleston's waterfront with an expected opening next year, the museum will be equipped with a 3,000-square-foot space for changing exhibits.

The Michelin-sponsored exhibition announced Feb. 9 will be the second displayed in the space but the first that will be created by the museum to travel the country, said chief operating officer Elijah Heyward.

When the museum opens in 2022, the first exhibit featured in the changing gallery area will be an as-yet-unannounced show from another institution, he said. That will be followed by the premiere of this exhibit that will be developed by the IAAM and funded by Michelin North America, which is based in the Upstate and is part of the France-based tire manufacturer.

After its display in Charleston, it will go on to be the museum's inaugural traveling exhibit.

In addition to physically moving between museums and other institutions, the theme of the display will be focused on the broader theme of mobility, Heyward said. An announcement from the museum and Michelin described theme as "the concept of freedom of movement among African Americans."

“This partnership supports Michelin’s efforts to recognize the legacy of those whose movements have not been always free and to teach the value of being ‘free to move’ in all spheres of life,” William McMillian, executive sponsor of the African American Network for Michelin North America, said in a statement.

The company hopes, McMillian added, that the exhibit starts conversations about a "central question": "If you are not free to move, are you fully free?"

There will also be an education component, Heyward said, with the creation of a full curriculum for K-12 students corresponding with the exhibit and its themes of mobility and movement.

As part of the partnership, some Michelin employees will be working with the Center for Family History, which is already operating and is aimed at helping African Americans research and understand often hard-to-find genealogical information.

Michelin North America employs more than 9,700 workers in the Palmetto State, and it recently upped its investment in South Carolina with plans to spend $175 million on new equipment at sites in Greenville and Spartanburg.

This isn't the manufacturer's first contribution to the museum. In 2017, the company donated $500,000 to help pay for the construction.

The financial terms of Michelin's latest gift were not disclosed.

Construction, which was supported by more than $100 million in gifts from local and state government, businesses, foundations and private donors, started in mid-2019. The building itself, which is being constructed on a site that was one part of Gadsden's Wharf, a port used in the transatlantic slave trade in Charleston, should be completed later this year.

Exhibit installations, landscaping and other work leading up to the museum opening will follow with an official debut in 2022.

Fundraising continues as the museum works to build up its endowment and fund other components of its future operations.

Most recently, Sony Corp. announced last month that it was gifting $1.7 million worth of audiovisual equipment for use in the galleries.