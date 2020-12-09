Mercedes-Benz Vans to build climate-friendly e-Sprinter for US market

NORTH CHARLESTON — Mercedes-Benz Vans said Wednesday it will build an electrified version of its popular Sprinter vehicle for the U.S. market, but the company stopped short of saying the commercial van will be built at its North Charleston plant.

"The final decisions regarding production locations have not been made yet," said Alyssa Bean, spokeswoman for Mercedes-Benz Vans.

The decision to bring the e-Sprinter to the U.S. and Canada comes as demand for plug-in vans is increasing among home-delivery retailers such as Amazon. Arnhelm Mittelbach, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Vans LLC, told The Post and Courier last month that parent company Daimler AG is studying whether production of the vehicle should take place in North Charleston but a final decision hasn't been made.

"The strategy of electrification is something that is in discussion," Mittelbach said.

The e-Sprinter is already available in Europe and is part of the vanmaker's goal of having zero carbon emissions from its business by 2040. The company is investing more than $400 million worldwide to develop a platform for its electric vans.

"The next generation e-Sprinter will enable us to make many more body variants available," Marcus Breitschwerdt, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, said in a statement. "This will ensure we meet the requirements of our customers across multiple sectors in the future, while offering the advantages of locally emission-free electric drive."

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Online retail giant Amazon is already the North Charleston plant's biggest customer, with orders for 20,000 Sprinters to make last-mile product deliveries. An Amazon spokeswoman told The Post and Courier in October the company is "really doubling down" on climate-friendly vehicles for its fleet. The retailer has already ordered 1,800 e-Sprinters for its European operations.

"With the laws California and other states have adopted, I think you’ll see companies just continue to be aggressive about accelerating the transition to EVs and moving away from gas vehicles,” said Alexandra Miller with Amazon’s global sustainability operations.

The e-Sprinters available to U.S. and Canadian customers will offer three battery types and multiple interior configurations to meet customers' specific needs. The announcement comes as the Sprinter marks its 25th year of production.

"The Sprinter has been demonstrating our competence in the transport field for a quarter of a century," Breitschwerdt said. "In the field of electromobility, we have initiated many innovations in recent years. With the implementation of our accelerated electrification strategy, we’re combining the best of both worlds — our innovation and expertise."

Mercedes-Benz Vans has had a North Charleston presence since 2006, when it started reassembling partially built Sprinters brought through the Port of Charleston from the van division’s Dusseldorf, Germany, headquarters. U.S. Sprinter sales cracked the 25,000 mark for the first time in 2014 and next year the vanmaker said it would spend $500 million on a body shop, paint shop, expanded production floor and other facilities in North Charleston to build Sprinters from the ground up. The first North Charleston-built Sprinter rolled off the production line in 2018.

Mercedes-Benz Vans set a record for the third quarter by selling 12,360 Sprinters in the U.S. — a 27.6 percent increase over the same period a year ago. Much of the gains came from e-commerce firms, which saw a 37.1 percent increase in online sales during the third quarter compared to a year ago to $199.4 billion.