With Mercedes-Benz Vans a drag on company-wide financial results, Germany's Daimler AG is looking to cut the division's costs while at the same time stabilizing production of Sprinter vans at its North Charleston plant.
Marcus Breitschwerdt, who took over the Stuttgart-based van division in May following former boss Volker Mornhinweg's retirement, outlined an austerity plan — called the "Boost" program — last week while speaking to automotive journalists in Germany.
While forced layoffs aren't yet in store, Breitschwerdt said the company won't fill many of the positions left vacant when workers, particularly managers, leave the division, which employs about 26,000 people worldwide.
"We do have too many managerial positions," he said.
The North Charleston campus, however, will continue to hire as it approaches its one-year anniversary of making Sprinters from scratch rather than just assembling vans imported in pieces from Germany. The plant currently does both as it works toward full production.
"The successful ramp-up of the Mercedes-Benz Vans production plant in (North) Charleston remains a high priority in the vans division strategy and, as such, hiring will continue as planned," said spokeswoman Alyssa Bean.
The van plant has more than 1,000 workers and will be operating three shifts across all production areas next month, Bean said. About 1,300 employees will be working at the North Charleston site by next year.
The van division also is reviewing its portfolio to possibly eliminate some unprofitable models, Breitschwerdt said. That might include an X-model pickup truck the commercial vanmaker builds overseas.
Other, less definitive measures, include reducing fixed costs while increasing efficiency and productivity.
The van division lost more than 2 billion euros in the second quarter — more than half of the 3.8 billion euros in revenue generated by van sales, which were up slightly to 111,118 units globally.
Among the reasons: weaker pricing due to currency rates; costs associated with the Takata airbag recall; and meeting tougher European diesel emissions standards.
While Breitschwerdt said the North Charleston plant is mostly on stable footing, early quality and production problems have been factors in the van division's financial shortcomings.
Last month, Daimler reported its first quarterly loss in a decade and issued its fourth profit warning in a year.
Despite the recent bad news, Breitschwerdt said he's encouraged by the introduction of a new electric van with a range of roughly 250 miles called the EQV, which will make its debut overseas in early 2020. There aren't yet plans to build the electric version in the U.S. The van will be unveiled next month at the Frankfurt auto show.
Breitschwerdt said he expects electric vans will make up between 15 percent and 25 percent of sales in the next five years.