Memos and distinctions

Rodly Millet has been appointed chairman of the governing board of East Cooper Medical Center.
Charles R. Norris, a partner in Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough's Charleston office, has been inducted as a fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers.
Courtney L. Marous of Avison Young's Charleston office has obtained the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation by the CCIM Institute.
Dr. Britt Reagin of Reagin Orthodontics in Summerville has been named by Gov. Henry McMaster to the South Carolina Board of Dentistry, representing the 1st Congressional District.
Corey Greene, a Ladson-based financial representative with Modern Woodmen of America, has obtained the Retirement Income Certified Professional designation from The American College.
Dr. Bruce K. Cole, managing director of Palmetto Realty Advisors LLC in Columbia, has been elected chair of the South Carolina Sierra Club's executive committee.
Thomas Boulware and David Grubbs, partners at NAI Charleston, have been named members of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors.
Becky Smith, vice president. principal and Charleston health care sector leader at LS3P, has been elected to the board of the Carolinas Society for Healthcare Strategy & Market Development.
Monica Scott, retired vice president for facilities planning at the College of Charleston, has been named board for the Lowcountry Food Bank. Other new board members are: the Rev. Dr. Byron Benton, senior pastor of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church; James Chilton Jr., managing director of corporate accounting at Greystar Real Estate Partners; Lindsey Douglas, director of business operations at Boeing South Carolina; Maria Mungo, community activist and food blogger; Joel Smith, a director of operations for Food Lion; and D. Michael Wilson, chief executive officer of Prince International Corp.
Blinkcns Inc., a Charleston-based biotechnology developer of a medical diagnosis technology based on blink reflex, has named five members to its scientific advisory board: Dr. Angelo Antonini, director of the Parkinson's disease department at the Institute of Neurology, IRCCS San Camillo, Venice; Dr. Matteo Bologna, researcher at Sapienza University in Rome; Roy Jones, professor of clinical gerontology and director at The Research Institute for the Care of the Elderly in Bath, England; Dr. Fidias Leon-Sarmiento, senior research investigator at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine; and Dr. Fabrizio Stocchi, director of the Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Research Centre in Rome.
The S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles is relocating its Moncks Corner branch office to the Berkeley County Administration Building at 1003 U.S. Highway 52 from 108-B Highway 52 effective July 1.
Chartwell Law has opened in its first South Carolina office at 4000 S. Faber Place Drive, North Charleston.
Glenn Jeffries, corporate communications chief for the Charleston branch of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has been awarded a Bronze De Fleury Medal from the U.S. Army Engineer Association.
Beth Hilliard, project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has been named 2021 Professional of the Year from the Federal Executive Association of Charleston.
William A. Russell III, a partner with Charleston-based accounting and business advisory firm Jarrard Nowell & Russell LLC, has been elected president of the South Carolina Captive Insurance Association's board of directors.
Daniel McClam, a commercial real estate associate with Avison Young's Charleston office, has obtained the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation from the CCIM Institute.
The Mike Hostilo Law Firm, a Savannah-based personal law firm, has opened an office at 5081 Rivers Ave. North Charleston