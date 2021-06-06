Memorial Day numbers show Charleston hotels are filling rooms without lowering rates

As tourism continues to pick up in the Holy City, demand for lodging has risen close to pre-pandemic levels recently, and local hotels don't appear to be compelled to slash rates to attract travelers.
The average daily rate charged for hotel rooms in the Charleston area for the week ending May 29 was 14.7 percent higher than during the week leading up to Memorial Day in 2019, said Daniel Guttentag, director of the College of Charleston's Office of Tourism Analysis.
Comparing occupancy for those weeks, 2021 was down slightly, by 4.5 percent, but the weekend days for that period this year were up by close to 2 percent when put up against pre-COVID numbers.
That week followed the best one yet for Charleston-area lodging since the pandemic began. Both occupancy and rate were propelled above 2019's strong numbers thanks to a big mid-May boost from the PGA Championship that was hosted on Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course.
For that week, too, the improvement in rate was substantially larger than that for occupancy. Rates were up 13 percent over 2019 while occupancy was up 5 percent.
A year ago, Guttentag said, he wouldn't have predicted that rates could recover faster than occupancy, but it's a good sign.
Hotels are getting to the point where they're at or near their pre-pandemic levels for occupancy, so "they have every reason not to be discounting," he said. The pent-up demand for travel created by the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be filling Charleston hotel rooms again, eliminating the need to lower rates to lure visitors.
For the state as a whole, hotel occupancy for the week leading up to Memorial Day was up about 4 percent over the same calendar week in 2019. Revenue per available room was 19.7 percent over the same period pre-COVID.
Revenue per room, known as RevPAR, is down 15.5 percent year-to-date, and occupancy statewide is down 12.6 percent so far this year compared to 2019's figures.
Time to stay
A new 100-unit timeshare property opened this month in downtown Charleston.
Liberty Place Charleston is the first Holy City property for Hilton’s Orlando-based timeshare company, Hilton Grand Vacations. It's located at the corner of East Bay and Calhoun streets, at a site near where the "Liberty Tree" once stood, marking where the Declaration of Independence was first read aloud to the people of South Carolina.
Some design elements of the property "give a nod," to that history, according to an announcement of the debut. The lobby features a light fixture in the shape of a tree branch with 13 lights to represent the 13 original colonies, and a brass replica of the Liberty Tree is mounted in the entryway.
Units include studios and one- and two-bedroom suites with full kitchens and separate living areas. Some units feature balconies.
The property's shared amenities include a lobby bar, a lounge, a fitness center and a grab-and-go market.
Liberty Place is the fifth property Hilton Grand Vacations has developed with North Myrtle Beach-based Strand Capital Group. Another South Carolina firm, Garvin Design Group in Columbia, also worked on the project.