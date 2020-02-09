Meet the pharmaceutical chief shaking up Columbia: 'There is nothing passive about Lou'

COLUMBIA — Don’t speed on 12th Street, Lou Kennedy warns visitors as they leave her West Columbia pharmaceutical company's complex.

“I have three tickets to prove it to you,” the CEO of Nephron Pharmaceuticals said.

Kennedy, who took over the company for her husband, Bill Kennedy, in 2007 after six years of helping him grow the business, admits she has a tendency to move too quickly. Not just behind the wheel; it's also her mind searching for what's next and how to make it happen.

“I’m like a New Yorker with a super Southern accent,” she said, having very little patience for idleness.

It’s that drive and ability to get things done that make her the Midlands business leader who groups approach for community projects. She sits on at least 16 boards, from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond in Virginia to the Girl Scouts to the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative.

She's among top donors to the University of South Carolina, her alma mater, and she and her husband played host at Nephron to heavy-hitting Republicans, from then-presidential candidate Jeb Bush to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. She even hired former Gov. Nikki Haley's communications chief.

Now, Vice President Mike Pence is coming. He is holding a campaign event on Thursday.

She's well-connected, and her hometown is reaping the benefit.

During a gathering of life science industry professionals at Nephron this month, she'd scan the room, fidget with her phone, seemingly unable to be still. She would shift her glasses between her face and top of her head. At one time they slipped too far back and she grasped at them before they fell.

“I was so incredibly struck by that map,” she said, explaining her antsy behavior.

She was referring to a map of the state flashed on a screen by Sam Konduros, head of the organization SC Bio, showing the location across the state of life science companies making products and scientific advances in everything from agriculture to medicine to gene therapy. Only two counties, Edgefield and Marlboro, lacked a life science employer.

“Sitting here I felt compelled to think, ‘What can we do so we have all counties?’ ” Kennedy said.

Finding a manufacturer to build heat-treated pallets to serve industry needs and redevelopment of a closed hospital building into an education center came to mind.

“She’s powerful,” said Konduros, who also has been Kennedy’s friend since the first grade. “There is nothing passive about Lou."

Kennedy, 56, leads the company which manufacturers respiratory medications and a wide variety of in-demand generic drugs for hospitals and clinics.

In her glass-walled office, nearly every inch of white board is covered in an endless scrawl of red-inked diagrams left over from a meeting with drug reps earlier in the week. Another example of her ever-running thought process.

“I have a hard time saying no if there’s something I can do to help,” she said.

She serves on the board of Fisher House, which houses veterans and their families as they receive hospital treatment — it’s a pet project of first lady Peggy McMaster. And in 2018 Nephron was among donors, giving $20,000, to help build a branch at Columbia's Dorn VA in 2020.

The recently opened Cathy Novinger Girl Scout Leadership Center was stuck in the planning stage until Kennedy came up with the idea for a naming fundraiser, said Mickey Layden, who worked with her on the Midlands Business Leadership Group.

“Whenever Lou gets behind something, things happen,” Layden said. “If she believes in it, whatever it is, she’s going to make it happen. Or if you’re in the way of something, you better get out of the way."

The $3 million center near the Congaree River, the largest in the state, complete with a climbing wall, science and technology lab, art studio and greenhouse garden, is now serving as many as 10,000 girls.

Kennedy and her husband supported their alma mater with a $30 million endowment to the school of pharmacy made before the couple ever announced in 2011 relocating their pharmaceutical company to the Palmetto State from Florida.

Pharmacy Dean Steve Cutler said their patronage has only increased since then, with millions annually going to the education school, business school, journalism school and athletics.

“They are transforming the USC,” Cutler said, and through a recent robotics initiative, the delivery of health care South Carolina.

Nephron, in partnership with the South Carolina Research Authority, gave money to USC and Clemson University to develop a sterile robotic system for making pharmaceuticals to fill prescriptions. After building one at USC, they plan to construct a second system at Nephron and eventually commercialize the system to be sold to other companies and medical centers, Cutler said.

While the venture will pay out for Nephron, Cutler said it will also create a solution for rural South Carolina hospitals that can't afford to make those drugs for patients now.

And when it comes to SC Bio, Kennedy has been the impetus for the organization's growth, Konduros said. She signed on as board chair and gave $20,000. Her donations have increased substantially since. Her help fundraising and attracting members has raised the annual budget to $800,000.

Kennedy said she tries to keep most of what she does aligned with her business, but not everything.

Konduros points to her helping champion rural broadband access following a meeting with Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.

"It's not something that has any direct impact on her bottom line but it became a passion point that she's relentlessly pursued," he said.

Nephron's fate in South Carolina wasn't always solid. For at least a year after construction its FDA facility approvals were delayed but they had to keep 250 people on the payroll, spending $2 million per month with no income.

"It nearly crippled us," Kennedy said.

After that rocky start, Nephron has tripled its revenue since beginning operations in October 2015. A good chunk of that has come from the company's newer business line filling hospital and clinic orders for high demand drugs, including opioid-free options. That sector went from $58,000 in monthly sales in January 2017 to $15 million in October 2019.

In 2019, the Kennedys invested another $25 million in in their $350 million facility. They have more than 1,000 full time employees, 80 interns and have given part-time jobs to 750 underpaid teachers in the state.

The idea has caught on. Following a visit to Nephron, the head of the state's Department of Employment and Workforce wants to replicate the teacher program for fire departments, ambulance districts and other public servants.