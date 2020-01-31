COLUMBIA — Mirroring many analysts' predictions, media executive Steve Forbes expects corporate investments to pick up in the second half of the year.

A slowdown of the global economy, alongside ongoing international trade disputes, drove down business spending. From April to June 2019, companies invested 15.3 percent less in structures and 3.8 percent less equipment compared to the prior period.

"You don’t turn that on a dime, obviously, but I think that will start to improve," Forbes said, assuming tension with China doesn't flare back up and the Trump administration does not get into a trade spat with Europe.

"People's appetites for stuff, products is endless, so I see a great future for manufacturing," the head of Forbes business magazine said during an interview Friday.

Forbes, a former Republican presidential candidate, spoke at the University of South Carolina on Friday by invitation of the McNair Institute to keynote its annual entrepreneurial showcase where he addressed speaking to students and business leaders.

Forbes has been a vocal supporter of Republican-passed tax cuts and Trump regulatory reductions. But he opposes tariffs.

"Tariff is another word for sales tax and I’ve always felt there are more effective ways of dealing with abuses than putting sales taxes on American consumers and American businesses," he said.

Forbes posits that uncertainty over trade agreements is what took the U.S. economy from a 3 percent growth to a little above 2 percent.

As an example of the taxes' affects, Boeing Co. Wednesday cited trade tensions in its decision to cut production of the 787 Dreamliner it builds in North Charleston for a second time, dialing back to 10 a month.

Forbe's cited Trump's National Economic Council director, Larry Kudlow as having said Boeing’s safety troubles with its 737 Max are likely to reduce the country's gross domestic product by half a point. GDP is a measurement of the value of goods produced in the United States.

In terms of other economic policy, Forbes expects Republicans to roll out another round of tax cuts in the spring or summer.

He promotes the lowering of several income tax brackets and reducing the capital gains tax levied on profits from sales of assets.

Republican tax reform was criticized when it did not elicit the expected amount re-investment by companies, with many choosing to buyout company stockholders instead.

"If a company doesn't have a good investment project, I'm delighted they pay it back to the shareholders who will put the money to work," investing their cash elsewhere, Forbes said in response.

When it comes to the political environment, Forbes said he thinks the Republican Party is "in much better shape than the Democrats" in terms of party unity. What he said is needed from President Donald Trump is an economic platform that looks to future growth.

"It’s not enough to say the economy is much better today than it was three years ago. You’ve got to give people a picture of the future," he said.