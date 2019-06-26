Just as a new effort to build a museum to the Medal of Honor has emerged in the Lowcountry, the museum group which announced last year that it would leave South Carolina has narrowed its national search to two cities.
The nonprofit behind what museum officials plan to call the National Medal of Honor Museum announced Wednesday that it will bring the project to either Arlington, Tex. or Denver, Colo.
The final city selection will be made in September, about a year after the foundation's CEO, Joe Daniels, said that the group was thinking of leaving its planned site at the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant.
He had cited challenges with the town and concerns about whether Charleston's visitor market was large enough to sustain the at least $100 million museum.
Almost 7.3 million visitors came to the Charleston area in 2018, the highest number ever and a 6 percent bump from the year before.
The Denver metro area most recently reported a visitor count of about 32 million. The Arlington region, which includes Fort Worth and Dallas, saw about 27 million visitors last year.
Daniels said in a statement that the foundation has been "overwhelmed" by the positive reception from local officials in both cities. Public and private leaders "expressed a strong desire" to further the project, Daniels said.
The foundation also announced plans to build a monument in Washington, D.C. to honor the country's medal recipients. The U.S. capital was also on the group's shortlist of possible museum locations, as well as New York City and San Diego.
The museum group looked at factors such as location, market size, tourism activity, community support and public transportation options when evaluating the cities.
A new timeline and fundraising plan won't be determined until the location is chosen.
Though the museum project originated in Mount Pleasant at Patriots Point, the group's relationship with the maritime museum ended when the Patriots Point Development Authority voted to terminate its lease a couple months after the national search was announced.
Now, a new effort to build a museum honoring medal recipients has recently gained some support in the Charleston area.
Last month, Charleston County Council unanimously voted in a favor of a plan to give $5 million over a 10-year period to build the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center in Mount Pleasant. The new project, which is being spearheaded by Medal of Honor recipient and retired Marine Maj. Gen. James Livingston, would be an about $35 million facility, likely built at Patriots Point.
Though Livingston was once a key member of the Medal of Honor Museum Foundation's board, he left the group along with several others in 2017.
The county made its contribution conditional. The funds will only be given if Livingston's group secures at least a $3 million contribution from Mount Pleasant and $5 million from the state.
The state had contributed $5 million to the previous Medal of Honor Museum project, which the foundation has since returned.