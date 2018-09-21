The organizers of the proposed National Medal of Honor Museum at Patriots Point plan to scout other sites around the country for the $100 million project, it was announced Friday.
The foundation that's raising the money for the museum met by phone Thursday and voted in favor to seeking "the optimal" location, CEO Joseph Daniels said Friday.
The decision followed discussions this week at the Congressional Medal of Honor Convention in Annapolis, Md., where Daniels said "fundamental questions" were raised by Medal of Honor recipients about whether Mount Pleasant was "the right location" for a museum that will look to draw the maximum number of visitors.
He also cited the "headwinds" the group has faced from elected officials and others in obtaining the necessary design approvals. Most of the concerns center around the planned height and the architecture.
In a written statement, Daniels said the foundation determined that "its core mission is to inspire ... as many Americans as possible the virtue of putting service over self, make the National Medal of Honor Museum a reality, and give more than 3,500 of our country's bravest heroes the recognition they deserve."
"Consequently, the board of directors agreed that the next step for the museum is to re-examine the best home for this nationally important project," he added "As a result, the most transparent and responsible thing to do is to hold off on the planned design submission to the town of Mount Pleasant as staff undertakes this evaluation."
Daniels said he and other organizers will "continue to consider all scenarios that will allow us to achieve the mission of this museum that we are so committed to fulfilling."
Councilman Joe Bustos said he'd like to see the project come to Mount Pleasant, "but it’s my personal feeling that building is just wrong."
“If they don’t want to live up to their contract, that’s fine," he said Friday.
Bustos also said the foundation previously has threatened to build the museum elsewhere.
“They came in swinging that stick,” he said.
The Planning Commission, which advises Town Council, rejected a plan earlier this year that showed a 140-feet-tall structure, saying it would consider 80 feet. A revised design by noted architect Moshe Safdie called for a maximum height of 99 feet.