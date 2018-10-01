The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation plans to vote later this week on whether to initiate a "targeted national search" for locations for the $100 million project that was slated to be built at Patriots Point.
Organizers first announced Sept. 21 that its board may start scouting other sites, citing doubts that Mount Pleasant was the "optimal" location and "headwinds" they have faced from elected officials during the design process.
Joe Daniels, CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum, said in an email Monday to Town Council and Mayor Will Haynie that his board would meet Friday to "take a formal vote on whether or not to undergo the search."
"While this debate has been emotional at times, I can express with certainty that the primary driver of contemplating a national search has to do with our ability to fulfill the mission of the museum and have the largest scale impact on Americans, and by extension the country, as possible," Daniels said in the email.
If the search is approved, Mount Pleasant would not be eliminated as a potential location, Daniels said. If the town chooses to submit a proposal, organizers would "welcome it and seriously evaluate it," he said.
"The same is true for Charleston," Daniels said.
No other specific cities were identified as possible locations. Those conversations will not happen until after a search has begun, Daniels said.
Prompted by the foundation's initial announcement, Kathy Landing, chair of Town Council's economic development committee, initiated a discussion at a meeting Monday about the potential financial impact of the proposed museum at state-owned Patriots Point.
"We all need to take seriously that this is a jewel, and we need to keep it here," Landing said.
She referenced a study completed by the foundation in 2016 that estimated figures such as attendance and job creation. According to that report, estimated visitor spending would bring in about $21.3 million to the area annually and attract about 280,000 visitors.
But Daniels said the group has hopes of attracting visitors in the millions and is concerned those numbers may not be possible in Mount Pleasant.
Town Council member Joe Bustos, who is on the economic development committee, expressed continued concern over the cost of the project and the $1.5 million Mount Pleasant plans to invest in moving a section of Patriots Point Boulevard to accommodate it.
"If a road is built, and nothing comes of it, the taxpayers should be repaid," Bustos said at Monday's meeting.
Landing said the discussion was the start of more in-depth conversations about the museum and Mount Pleasant's economy. Members of the museum foundation have been invited to participate in the committee meeting next month, she said.