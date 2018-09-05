The group that’s pushing to build a Medal of Honor Museum near the Yorktown continues to get questions over its plan to use state money to help move a road for access.
It's a key question, because the project can't proceed without moving a section of Patriots Point Boulevard, and the Medal of Honor Foundation doesn't have the money for its share without the state funds.
The question came up during a meeting of Mount Pleasant Town Council's Planning Committee Tuesday afternoon. Committee Chairman Joe Bustos called on Bill Craver, the attorney for the Patriot Point Development Authority, to shed some light on the question.
Patriots Point, a state agency, owns the site where the museum would be built and is leasing it to the foundation for a token amount. The terms for moving the road include setting up an escrow account from all the parties involved.
In the interchange with Craver, Bustos said, "In actuality we don’t know whether the five million dollars can be used or cannot be used."
"I don’t know," Craver responded. "That’s between them and the State of South Carolina. If they write the check and we put it in escrow, we’re going to assume everything’s OK."
Council member GM Whitley asked Daniels to answer the question.
"The money was granted for construction including ... all the related infrastructure and design of the museum," Daniels said. "What I stated at the PPDA (Patriots Point board) meeting is that we are absolutely sure that four million of the five million can be used for ... the road relocation. We are investigating the last million because it seems that it may be a little more constrained specifically to the exhibits."
Bustos said after the meeting that he still believes the state money can't be used for the road and will continue to research it.
Patriots Point won't ask the foundation for the money for the escrow until everybody with an interest in moving the road signs an agreement, Craver said. Five parties who control rights of way are involved — the town of Mount Pleasant, Patriots Point Development Authority, the College of Charleston, the Medal of Honor Foundation and Patriots Point Annex (Mike Bennett’s group that’s planning a resort complex near the Yorktown and the museum).
The lease contains a Nov. 30 deadline for collecting the escrow money and starting to move the road, but if that deadline is not met because the agreement is not signed, that won't invalidate the lease, Craver said.
Looking ahead, the lease also specifies that the foundation must raise the full amount to build the museum before construction can start. That amount would be $125 million based on the current design. Plus, the foundation must have enough money in escrow to cover the cost of demolition if the museum is started but not finished.
Requiring all the money up front protects Patriots Point, a state agency that’s accountable for public land, Craver said.
During the meeting, Bustos asked why Patriots Point had not set more milestones to keep the foundation on track up to this point.
"Patriots Point is doing everything it’s supposed to," Craver responded.
After the meeting, Bustos said it "showed the disconnect between PPDA and the museum board."
"Based on what was said no one is asking for or giving progress checks," he said. "In my mind there are management issues to be resolved and should be before the town invests $1.5 million (to help move the road)."
Daniels said he was encouraged by the meeting. He said he was not invited but attended after somebody told him the museum was on the agenda, and he gave an update during the time for public comments.
“We were excited that yesterday’s planning committee, which in part included a discussion about the museum, gave us another opportunity to again share details of the progress-to-date and the plans for moving forward," he said. "Although we were the only involved party not actually invited to the meeting, it was heartening to have the democratic process allow for us to speak."
Two other council members also spoke during the time for public comments. Jim Owens said if there is an alternate plan, he would like to see it. Kevin Cunnane said he will respect the public process that approved the present design through a series of community meetings.
Note: This article was updated Thursday after a transcript of the meeting was obtained.