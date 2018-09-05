The group that’s pushing to build a Medal of Honor Museum near the Yorktown has received some confirmation of its plan to use state money to help move a road for access.
It's a key question, because the project can't proceed without moving a section of Patriots Point Boulevard, and the Medal of Honor Foundation doesn't have the money for its share without the state funds.
The confirmation came during a meeting of Mount Pleasant Town Council's Planning Committee Tuesday afternoon. Committee Chairman Joe Bustos has said he believes the $5 million the state has donated to the foundation can only be used for construction of the museum. Foundation CEO Joe Daniels has said he’s confident at least $4 million can be used for infrastructure, which includes the road.
Bustos called on Bill Craver, the attorney for the Patriot Point Development Authority, to settle the question. Patriots Point, a state agency, owns the site where the museum would be built and is leasing it to the foundation for a token amount. The terms for moving the road include setting up an escrow account from all the parties involved. Craver said he would take the state money.
"If they write us a check, we will deposit it," Craver said.
Another question concerned deadlines set in the lease for moving the road and starting construction.
Work to move the road is supposed to start by Nov. 30. But work can't start until all the parties who control rights of way sign an agreement outlining the swaps. Five parties are involved — the town of Mount Pleasant, Patriots Point Development Authority, the College of Charleston, the Medal of Honor Foundation and Patriots Point Annex (Mike Bennett’s group that’s planning a resort complex near the Yorktown and the museum).
"It’s like herding cats," Craver said.
The key point he made is that if everyone doesn’t sign the agreement in time to meet the deadline to start moving the road, that doesn’t put the lease in default.
The lease also specifies that the foundation must raise the full amount to build the museum before construction can start. That amount would be $125 million based on the current design. Plus, the foundation must have enough money in escrow to cover the cost of demolition if the museum is started but not finished.
Requiring all the money up front protects Patriots Point, a state agency that’s accountable for public land, Craver said.
During the meeting, Bustos asked why Patriots Point had not set more milestones to keep the foundation on track up to this point.
"Patriots Point is doing everything it’s supposed to," Craver responded.
After the meeting, Bustos said it "showed the disconnect between PPDA and the museum board."
"Based on what was said no one is asking for or giving progress checks," he said. "In my mind there are management issues to be resolved and should be before the town invests $1.5 million (to help move the road)."
Daniels said he was encouraged by the meeting. He said he was not invited but attended after somebody told him the museum was on the agenda, and he gave an update during the time for public comments.
“We were excited that yesterday’s planning committee, which in part included a discussion about the museum, gave us another opportunity to again share details of the progress-to-date and the plans for moving forward," he said. "Although we were the only involved party not actually invited to the meeting, it was heartening to have the democratic process allow for us to speak."
Two other council members also spoke during the time for public comments. Jim Owens said if there is an alternate plan, he would like to see it. Kevin Cunnane said he will respect the public process that approved the present design through a series of community meetings.