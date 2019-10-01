This summer, Mount Pleasant Town Council approved a $3 million contribution to a Medal of Honor museum planned for Patriots Point. But the project could end up costing the town a few million more.
In addition to the money the town has agreed to pony up, Charleston County is chipping in another $5 million. The rub is that the county plans to pay for a part of its contribution by withholding a portion of the town's share of accommodations tax collections.
That's standard practice for the county since the planned National Medal of Honor Heritage Center is expected to be built in Mount Pleasant, which would benefit through a boost in tourism.
But members of Town Council said Tuesday they plan to ask the county not to use the accommodations tax revenue, though one elected official noted that it might be a tall order.
“I don’t think the logic holds very well, especially when you consider that the Medal of Honor museum project is going to help the entire area," Kathy Landing said at a finance committee session.
Last year, Mount Pleasant received $532,000 from accommodations taxes, according to figures from the county. The amount for this year will be about $178,000 — a cut of about $354,000 — to account for the museum contribution. The reductions are planned to continue over 10 years.
The finance committee, which includes Landing and Tom O'Rourke, Joe Bustos and Gary Santos, voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend that a new task force ask the county to reconsider the reduction.
O'Rourke, a former longtime executive director of the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission, said the county's funding strategy aligns with state law.
"They’re allowed to do this," O'Rourke said. "We’re just asking them to change the whole methodology. That might be hard.”
County Council in late May became the first public entity to make a financial commitment to the museum project. The National Medal of Honor Heritage Foundation had asked for $5 million to be spread over 10 years.
Foundation chairman Tommy McQueeney and retired Maj. Gen. James Livingston, a Medal of Honor recipient and chairman of the group's national advisory board, had told county council they would also be asking the state and Mount Pleasant for contributions, too.
In all, McQueeney has said the museum will cost about $45 million. The group plans to raise $15 million each from public funds, private donations and corporate contributions. Its hopes to fund, plan, build and open the museum within the next four years.
County council said its commitment would be contingent on whether the requested support — $3 million from the town and $5 million from the state — was approved. It would the money in annual increments of $500,000.
At the meeting when that pledge was approved, officials briefly discussed the reduction in Mount Pleasant's accommodations tax funds.
"That is council's policy, and it's always been council's policy," chairman Elliott Summey said at the meeting.
The county has also withheld accommodations taxes from the city of Charleston to finance a similar commitment to the International African American Museum, which is being built on the peninsula.
Mount Pleasant Town Council voted to give $3 million to the Medal of Honor museum in mid-August. At that meeting, council member Bob Brimmer asked whether the contribution would cost the town $3 million total or a few million more after the loss of accommodations taxes.
The issue came up again Tuesday during a discussion about unfunded projects that Mount Pleasant has approved. They include the Medal of Honor museum.
The town plans to pay for $1.2 million of its contribution by reallocating unused roadwork funds. A source for the remaining $1.8 million has not been identified.