Organizers of the National Medal of Honor Museum voted Friday to initiate a national search for alternate sites for its $100 million project.
Two weeks ago, the foundation that's raising money for the museum announced it was thinking about looking at sites other than Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant after months of political opposition over the height and design of the proposed building.
Afterward, staff members were directed to complete an evaluation regarding the "optimal location for the museum," said Joe Daniels, CEO of the nonprofit group.
Based on that assessment, the board decided Friday to "explore potential alternative locations."
"The sole purpose of this process is to do what is necessary to achieve our mission of creating a national museum dedicated to the bravest heroes among us and develop programs to educate our youth about the core values of what it means to be an American," Daniels said in a statement.
Over the next few months, museum staff will research possible locations, guided by a set of criteria including market size, tourist appeal and "community support for our nation's history."
Those parameters could change throughout the process, Daniels said.
Once the research phase is complete, the museum's board will issue targeted requests for proposal.
Despite market size being an "important factor," if Mount Pleasant or Charleston respond to the museum's request, the foundation would "welcome it and seriously evaluate it," according to the statement.
Mac Burdette, executive director at Patriots Point, said he hopes foundation officials will take into account "all of the efforts and all of the support Patriots Points, the state of South Carolina and Mount Pleasant has given to this project from the very beginning."
"I certainly would hope that stands strong in their evaluation," he said.
Burdette noted the $5 million the state has pledged toward the museum, a lease offer of $1 a year for waterfront land and Mount Pleasant's commitment to spend about $1.4 million to reconfigure a road to accommodate the project.
"Those are not simple overtures," he said. "Those are real."