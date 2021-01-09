Medal of Honor Museum, aiming for 2024 opening in Mount Pleasant, shares design plans

MOUNT PLEASANT — Efforts to build a museum and education center in Mount Pleasant honoring recipients of the nation's highest military honor are taking shape as designs and exhibit plans for the project come together.

The National Medal of Honor Leadership and Education Center is set to be built near the waterfront at Patriots Point. First announced in mid-2019, the project was slowed somewhat by the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers now hope to open it by Memorial Day 2024 — about a year later than a previously announced date.

Still, 2020 wasn't a quiet year for the organizers. Thanks to virtual meetings, their work continued, and the group is starting the new year with floor plans and exhibit concepts in-hand.

"It gave us time to pause and set a plan," Tommy McQueeney, who heads the executive committee of the foundation leading the effort, said of their last year prepping for the museum project.

Second attempt

McQueeney is leading what is the second attempt to build a landside Medal of Honor museum at Patriots Point. The first was in the planning stages for about six years before a longstanding lease between that group and Patriots Point ended and a national search was initiated for a new location.

That project, which calls its planned museum the National Medal of Honor Museum, unveiled renderings for a new building design in the fall, about a year after it chose to move the project to Arlington, Texas.

Like the current effort in Mount Pleasant, that Medal of Honor museum is also angling for a 2024 opening.

The previous design that the first museum group had hoped to build at Patriots Point became a point of contention when plans were brought to town officials in Mount Pleasant.

While the organization ultimately said it left the Lowcountry so it could find a larger market to support its hefty $100 million-plus price tag, tension between the foundation, the Patriots Point board and the town was building when those relationships dissolved in late 2018.

Several months later, McQueeney and Medal of Honor recipient and retired Marine Maj. Gen. James Livingston of Mount Pleasant started making moves to initiate another local medal museum project, this time on a smaller scale and with a pledge to work more closely with the town. It is intent on becoming the new headquarters for the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, which has been housed on the aircraft carrier Yorktown at Patriots Point since 1992.

Floor plans for the museum building show spaces for offices for the society and a place for its archives on the second floor. An area was also added for a green room — a request from the society, McQueeney said — so Medal of Honor recipients can be filmed sharing their stories.

The museum itself will be housed on the first floor of the building. The first major exhibit visitors enter from the lobby will be the "We Are Americans" gallery, followed by displays that take them through the major conflicts the U.S. has fought in, starting with the Civil War. Those exhibits will lead to a domed "Medal of Honor Gallery" honoring recipients.

Plans also include classroom space for visiting school groups, a retail area, a separate entrance for the society's offices and an outdoor terrace on the second level.

Outside the main entrance to the building, metal ribbons that extend along the side of the building are meant to evoke an American flag rippling in the wind. Shadows cast by the ribbons will change throughout the day and will be visible in the windowed lobby area, McQueeney said.

Confidence factor

Preliminary plans were presented to Mount Pleasant Town Council in early December. Nothing was up for a vote, but McQueeney said his organization wants to be "very transparent" about what it's doing — and to avoid some of the issues that led to the unraveling of previous Medal of Honor museum plans.

"What we want to do is build confidence in what we’re doing," he said, "and to build confidence in the public sector and then move this methodically and correctly to a conclusion."

To that end, McQueeney said he's also been in touch with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society and with Michael Bennett of Bennett Hospitality who is in the process of developing some of the land at state-owned Patriots Point.

The Medal of Honor Museum and Bennett's mixed-use development, called Patriots Annex, will collaborate on parking arrangements, McQueeney said.

Committees for the museum group are predominantly filled by locals, and except for the exhibit designer, HealyKohler of Washington, D.C., the businesses that have been involved are all based in the Charleston region, including architect Glick-Boehm.

So far, it looks like the project might come in at a smaller price tag than expected, McQueeney said. When plans were unveiled in 2019, the estimate for the total cost was $45 million — $35 million for a building and $10 million for exhibits, furnishings and other costs. That's less than half the expense quoted to build the museum concept that moved to Texas.

McQueeney said the group now estimates their project's cost will fall below the $45 million mark, to about $41.6 million.

To build confidence in their plans, McQueeney has billed the project as "a museum or your money back" and said the group is trying to spend as little as possible before they actually break ground.

"We’ve had very few expenses in getting to where we are now," he said.

Raising money

So far, two major pledges from local governments have been secured: $3 million from Mount Pleasant and $5 million from Charleston County.

The county donation is contingent upon whether the group can get the $5 million in state funding that was pledged to the previous Medal of Honor museum effort at Patriots Point. When that project relocated to Texas, the money was returned to the state.

McQueeney said his group has stayed in touch with state lawmakers about the project and said legislators have been "very supportive," but the COVID-19 pandemic has likely delayed any monetary support the state will be able to give.

Breaking ground won't be possible until the group secures 75 percent of the money needed for construction. That's one of the new terms Patriots Point set for future development agreements with nonprofits in mid-2019, in light of the Medal of Honor museum lease it had terminated months before that.

McQueeney's group will have to comply with all of those conditions, which also include set expectations for "regular communication” with elected officials and planning staffers in Mount Pleasant.

Those terms will have to be met before the group can enter into an official lease agreement with the Patriots Point Development Authority, said Chris Hauff, a spokesman for the state-owned naval museum.

Until then, Patriots Point's board extended an option to lease the land that's good through fall 2022.

That gives them "ample time" to get the funding together, said McQueeney, who was a Patriots Point Development Authority board member before stepping down to direct the Medal of Honor project.

McQueeney's team has been keeping Patriots Point's board up-to-date on plans, Hauff said, and most recently made a presentation in November.