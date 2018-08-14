The makers of the Big Mac are making a big investment in South Carolina.
Chicago-based, fast-food firm McDonald's and its franchisees plan to spend $109 million to upgrade 190 restaurants across the Palmetto State through 2019. That's better than half-a-million dollars a pop.
McDonald's operates 28 restaurants throughout the Charleston region. A spokesperson did not immediately respond for information on how many of those in the Lowcountry are included in makeover plans.
Across the nation, the company is investing $6 billion to modernize its diners by 2020.
The overhauls include modernized dining rooms with new decor, new furniture and new exterior designs, self-order kiosks, remodeled counters with new table service, brighter digital menu boards inside and at drive-throughs, designated parking spots for curbside pick-up through mobile order and pay, and other features.
“We are also pleased that this modernization supports local architecture, engineering and construction jobs across the great state of South Carolina,” said McDonald’s owner/operator Lisa Main with restaurants in South Carolina.
“With hospitality and tourism now a $21.2 billion industry in South Carolina, restaurants are a primary cornerstone of our state’s economy,” said John Durst, South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association president and CEO.
“The thousands of restaurants across our state are major employers and enhance people’s lives each and every day," he said. "Their continued success and passion for innovative customer experiences make restaurants strong engines of economic growth.”