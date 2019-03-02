Anyone who knows Mount Pleasant knows the Old Village is one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the area. The Old Village is: Quiet, tree-lined streets; idyllic parks and green spaces; a main street with tony boutique shopping and dining options; historical landmarks and photo-worthy water views.
Not to mention the homes, especially the one at 202 McCants Drive.
The stunning deepwater home may very well be the village’s crown jewel. Owners Brad Creger and Louisa Shingler moved to Charleston from St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands in 1999. Initially, the two lived in downtown Charleston for five years, but wanted a home that would embody a more family-oriented lifestyle.
“We first sketched the plans for this home on a napkin,” Shingler said.
“That’s right,” Creger added. “Over a long weekend, we finished our design on a legal pad and then gave it to an architect and the floor plan was born out of that.”
Buffington Homes built the grand, copper-roofed structure in 2004 and the couple with their then young son and daughter made the house a home. Five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and over 4,500 square feet, it appears as if it’s been part of the community forever, yet the exterior looks brand new. The perfect marriage of old and new design, the three-story home has a paved path that leads from the drive to the front of it. From there, a set of stairs welcomes you up to an expansive front porch with a windowed front door entrance and five sets of French doors. Everything here and each detail says: This is the good life.
The home, location and amenities
The first floor has 10-foot ceilings, and large windows and doorways that let in abundant light. The west side of the home overlooks the intercoastal waterway and the Charleston Harbor. Informal and more formal spaces blend seamlessly. Antique heart pine floors recovered from an Upstate warehouse run throughout. The large kitchen has cream-colored cabinets, granite countertops and an island with seating. A family gathering space is open to the kitchen, and a doorway leads out to a generously sized screened-in porch. Breathtaking views surround these spaces.
Steps lead down to the yard revealing a gunite and concrete pool that is heated and cooled. From the yard, a dock stretches out to the waterway.
“We’ve walked down our dock on the 4th of July and have watched the fireworks off the Yorktown, the ones at Folly and from the Isle of Palms,” Shingler said.
Creger admitted a family home on the water was always a dream and that dream included a pool, dock, boat and plenty of ways to bring the outdoors in.
“When we built the house, we wanted it to be very much a family house,” Creger said. “We wanted it to feel super comfortable and inviting so we elected to have a family room attached to the kitchen to take advantage of the views and also, a kind of adult family room on the other side of the house so we wouldn’t have to listen to the kids on the X-box.”
The flow of the home does exactly what it was intended to do – create separate yet free-flowing spaces that invite family activities and entertaining. Superior and thoughtful details such as Venetian plaster walls in the formal dining room and specialized wall and ceiling treatments in other spaces give them an elegant, yet sometimes whimsical feel. Traditional moldings and gracious light fixtures come into play throughout to carry the theme of old and new. Hallways are broad and light-filled.
“This home is perfect for a family and a family with guests, and for entertaining. The bedroom on the main floor is in the back of the home and has its own bath with plenty of closet space,” said Ann Daughtridge of William Means Real Estate.
Daughtridge pointed out the advantages of not only its location near the water, but near Old Village landmarks. “There’s a large beautiful playground for children. Alhambra Hall is nearby and the Pitt Street Bridge Park is within walking distance.”
“I walk the Pitt Street Bridge Park every morning, whether it’s 20 degrees or 90 degrees,” said Creger.
Shingler added, “I love the energy here, people are out. They’re active, engaged. There are so many neighbors that stop and talk while you’re out.”
An open and light-filled stairway leads to the second floor where four other bedrooms and two baths are located. They designed the spacious master bedroom to take full advantage of the water views. The bed sits opposite a large bank of windows so those Lowcountry sunrises and sunsets are a focal point.
“We can watch the container ships and cruise ships go by at night,” Creger said. “It’s really something.”
His and her closets and a light-filled bath with marble countertops, a dual vanity, white and cream accents and a large tub that rests under a large window (with views) complete the master suite.
Three other bedrooms, two of which were designed by the owner’s children and two baths make up the rest of the second floor. A convenient and sizeable laundry room is also located on this floor. Nine-foot ceilings and heart pine floors run throughout the spaces.
An elevator is located in the home, making going to the large garage and basement area easy. In this space, five vehicles can be stored. It also houses the pool heater, pump and two generators.
A home with heart
“The experiences we’ve had here – and we have lots of love for this home – we want it be loved by someone and the people to love each other in it,” Shingler said.
The couple, empty-nesters now, raised their children in the home and tiny hand and foot prints are cast in a small space of the garage.
“I love driving in and seeing the way the house looks,” Creger said. “Walking down the path to our home, I often just stop and look at the water before ever going inside. Knowing our family lives here, it’s been wonderful.”
Though the home possesses beautiful design and opulent architectural features, the best part of it may be the “heart” of it – waiting for the next family to make it theirs.
