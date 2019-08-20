A company that helps find workers for industrial and automotive manufacturers will host a hiring event Wednesday for the Mercedes-Benz Vans plant in North Charleston.
MAU Workforce Solutions will hold the event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Trident Technical College, 7000 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston.
The company is looking for body shop operator and assemblers to join the van plant. Interested applicants can find more information at https://www.mau.com/mbvhiringevent.
Top candidates, MAU said, will have at least one year of assembly experience. Prior military experience will be accepted in lieu of previous assembly experience. Jobs start at $15 per hour with health and other benefits.
Mercedes-Benz Vans assembles and manufactures Sprinter vans at its Palmetto Commerce Park campus. The company last year completed a $500 million makeover and expansion at the plant, where it plans to eventually employ 1,300 people.