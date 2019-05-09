You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.
Have you finished your Mother's Day shopping yet? Just in time for the holiday, a flurry of new shops have opened in the area. Or maybe you're planning a brunch or dinner out in lieu of a wrapped gift. According to TripAdvisor, Charleston, along with Orlando and Savannah, have the most restaurant reviews which mention dining with "mom" or "mother."
THE ONE TO WATCH: Panthers, mayors and tourism impact
Charleston mayor John Tecklenburg, as well as the mayors of Columbia, Greenville, Myrtle Beach and Rock Hill, signed a letter this week urging lawmakers to approve an incentive bill. Why? Tourism.
"Each of our cities is a hub for tourism, which has spurred tremendous economic growth in our communities, and in return, the state," read the letter, which the mayors signed Monday to encourage the approval of tax incentives for the Carolina Panthers.
The NFL franchise's owner said that, if the measure doesn't pass, the team will stay in Charlotte instead of building a new headquarters and practice facility in York County. That, the mayors argued, would be a loss for S.C.
This week is National Travel and Tourism Week, an initiative from the U.S. Travel Association that touts the benefit of tourism in American cities. According to a study published this week, travel is the no. 1 sector for first jobs, with almost four out of 10 workers getting their start in the industry.
Michael Tall, the president and chief operating officer of Charlestowne Hotels and the current chairman for Explore Charleston, said his own first job was in the tourism sector, cleaning tennis courts on Hilton Head.
A 2017 PRT study found that one in 10 jobs in South Carolina is supported by tourism. In the Charleston area, more than 42,000 people are directly employed by the travel industry, and its impact topped $8 billion last year.
When it comes to tourism, Tall said, it's "impossible to look at it in a vacuum."
"There's so many things that a visitor could have touched," he said.
At our next Inside Business LIVE event, we'll be discussing tourism in the Charleston area.
OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS:
- A recently reopened Chik-fil-A will be the first in the area to offer delivery.
- A bridal shoe boutique has opened up a pop-up shop on King Street.
- A new Dunkin' donuts shop opened in Goose Creek on Wednesday.
- Big Billy’s Burger Joint in North Charleston is under new ownership.
- A third Charleston-area Polly’s Fine Jewelry opened in Goose Creek.
- Madres’ Mexican Restaurant is now open in Summerville.
OTHER STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW:
- A Boeing Co. program that speeds production by letting mechanics inspect their own work is leading to repeated mistakes on the 787 Dreamlinerproduction line in North Charleston, workers say. (Post and Courier)
- Dominion Energy touted utility rate cuts as a better answer than the $1,000 rebates for S.C. customers it had advertised. (Post and Courier)
- Historic Charleston is taking a city zoning board decision to court, continuing the debate over a proposed 252-room hotel. (Post and Courier)
- U.S. and Chinese negotiators resume trade talks today, hours before the White House is set to raise tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports. (AP)
- Ride-hailing giant Uber is set to go public Friday. Some are scaling back their expectations for the highly-anticipated debut. (New York Times)
SOUND SMART AT WORK:
"Hey boss, did you know that Charleston's airport predicts passenger counts will double to almost 8 million by 2028?"
The expected growth at Charleston International means the airport terminal and its parking options will have to continue to expand. Plans for what the airport will look like in 2028 include two new parking decks, a third concourse and additional ticket counter space.
HIRES AND PROMOTIONS:
- Larry O'Brien joined People-Surge as an associate partner.
- CresCom Bank promoted Beverly Brumbach to bank officer.
- Jennie Scudder-Levin is senior counsel at Motley Rice LLC.
- The S.C. Sea Grant Consortium made Marlena Davis HR manager.
- Immedion promoted Michael Sanchez to virtual chief information officer.
- Kendall Tolan joined Magnolia Plantation as events sales assistant.
- Errin Minnigan joined the Preservation Society of Charleston as director of historic preservation.
