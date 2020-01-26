The arduous and closely scrutinized effort to get the grounded 737 Max up in the air again is putting a South Carolina aviation business on the industry's radar screen.

The company is a division of Textron Inc., and it's one of just two manufacturers of the sophisticated flight simulators that mimic the way the jetliner flies and handles.

Suddenly, demand is sky high for the cockpit training devices.

Less than three dozen so-called full-flight versions of the faux flying machines that were built specifically for the Max are operational worldwide, namely because most buyers of the airplanes didn’t think they’d need them. They figured they’d be allowed to rely on older simulators designed for previous versions of the workhorse 737.

They've recently learned that assumption was wrong. And it has set off a mad dash, with airlines scrambling to reserve time in the updated models to ensure their pilots are up to speed on the latest changes before the Max is cleared to fly again. The projected return date for the troubled narrowbody has been bumped to mid-2020, Boeing said Tuesday.

The new-found interest in the simulators picked up after the planemaker reversed course in its plans to reboot the idled Max fleet, which has been grounded since March after two crashes claimed 346 lives.

Boeing, which is working on software changes and new training guidelines, at first suggested that an online course for pilots would suffice. Last week, the directive for the 50-plus airlines that fly the Max changed. Boeing told Reuters news service that it’s now recommending that 737 flight crews spend some quality time in one of the roughly 34 certified simulators scattered around the globe.

TRU Simulation + Training is one of the manufacturers. Headquartered in Goose Creek, its South Carolina roots go back to 1997, when AAI Corp. began making aircraft simulators in Summerville with two dozen workers and a single contract tied to the Boeing C-17 program at Charleston Air Force Base.

The company later moved to Crowfield Corporate Center before being acquired by Gulfstream Aerospace owner Textron in 2007. TRU Simulation was created about five years ago when AAI was combined with two other aviation businesses. The corporate office has remained off College Park Road.

The company hitched a ride on the Max in 2014, when it announced an exclusive 10-year contract for its Montreal plant to supply Boeing with an undisclosed number of full-flight simulators. TRU Simulation also has made scaled-down versions equipped with fewer bells and whistles for airlines and other customers, according to its website

The deal with Boeing went largely unnoticed until last fall, when reports surfaced that a Max test pilot had bad-mouthed a TRU-made simulator in a series of instant messages sent to a coworker in November 2016. The complaints about software glitches were made before the first unit obtained interim certification from the Federal Aviation Administration in February 2017.

In recent statements to the Seattle Times, Boeing said it was confident that its simulators "are functioning effectively" — it also noted the pilot's critique came "early in the service life" of the machines — while the FAA said “any potential safety deficiencies" had been resolved.

Airlines that didn't invest in the self-contained terrestrial training capsules — they can cost as much as $15 million to buy and up to $1,000 an hour to rent — can't say they weren't warned about the impending shortage, which could further delay the Max's return to service. Textron CEO Scott Donnelly predicted nearly six months ago that simulator time for flight crews was "probably going to be a requirement" as part of the recertification process.

"So we've certainly had quite a number of inquiries from customers who are interested in going ahead and getting Max 'sims' on order," Donnelly said during the company’s quarterly earnings call in July. "We started to do some long lead ordering already ... to support those deliveries next year, but I couldn't give you a firmed-up number yet.”

Canada-based CAE Inc., the other Max simulator builder, also sensed an uptick in demand was on the horizon. It started production on new units without any firm orders in hand late last year.

“We’re kind of happy that we made the decision back in November to do that,” a spokeswoman told Bloomberg News this month.

TRU Simulation said Thursday that it's prepared to respond to any changes in global demand for "Boeing 737 Max simulation training devices with the aircraft’s anticipated return to service" but wouldn't comment on whether it has booked any new orders.

More details could emerge Wednesday, when Textron management fields questions from investors and analysts about the company's latest financial results.