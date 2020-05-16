Master planning: Self-contained havens and homes

Special to the Post and Courier
If there were a home office for master-planned communities, it would seem to be the Charleston metro area. Communities as large as eight square miles with as many residents expected as Ladson and Moncks Corner combined have sprung up seemingly overnight in every corner of the Lowcountry, from Mount Pleasant to Ridgeville.
As new residents pour into the area and inflate the local population three times faster than the U.S. average, their housing needs are increasingly being met by upscale communities built around man-made lakes, walking trails through lush woods, and mixed-use neighborhoods that include shopping, social activities and recreation.
Master-planned communities are sizeable, self-contained residential neighborhoods in urban and suburban areas. Many include their own schools, day care, shopping centers, business parks and golf courses. Most have a variety of housing styles, sizes and price points built by multiple builders, allowing a variety of lifestyles within one community. If you live in a master-planned community, your family might never have to leave its confines to work, play and live.
Although master-planned communities in the Lowcountry are pipsqueaks compared to some of the nation’s largest – the 145-square-mile Irvine Ranch in California houses 280,000 residents and sprawls across parts of Irvine, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Laguna Beach, Orange and Tustin – they comprise a majority of the new development in the area.
Living large
The largest of the local communities is Nexton, overlapping Summerville and North Charleston and commanding its own elementary school and I-26 exit. Developed by the former real estate arm of paper maker Mead Westvaco, the community burst out of the ground in 2015 and is slated for 20,000 residents when building is done.
Cassie Cataline, Nexton’s director of marketing, jokes that a couple could rent an apartment at Nexton, get a job at one of the many employers inside the community like Home Telecom or one of the residential builders, graduate to buying a townhome, visit the Coastal Fertility office on Brighton Park Blvd., have the baby at MUSC’s 128-bed hospital expected to open in 2022, move to a single family home, enroll their child in Nexton KinderCare, watch their parents relocate to the Del Webb over-55 community, and send their kids to Nexton Elementary – all without ever leaving the campus. “They can enjoy the full life cycle here,” she said.
At 5,000 acres, Nexton offers townhomes from the mid-$200s, cottages starting in the $220s and single-family homes from $250s to $700s. It boasts a fiber optic network offering GigaFi high-speed internet and its own downtown – Nexton Square -- school, hospital, and popular area restaurants like Taco Boy and Halls Chophouse, with Poogan’s Southern Kitchen and Page’s Okra Grill coming soon.
Amenities include miles of walking trails that connect a series of parks, a dog park and swim club in one neighborhood, a 25,000 square-foot clubhouse with indoor and outdoor pools in another, three new hotels and a location that is central to the Charleston region. Nexton Highway connects 176 to I-26, giving easy access to the peninsula and to Boeing, Volvo, Mercedes and other large employers.
And much more, as one would expect in a community housing 20,000 residents. The design of every house, street and tree was created with purpose, facilitating social engagement and neighborliness. That, said Cataline, creates some of the Nexton’s appeal to families moving into the area, who comprise about half the buyers.
Sales were through the roof at Nexton in March, and though they have tailed off during the Covid-19 pandemic, historically low interest rates have kept them strong, said Cataline.
A new village
Just down the road from Nexton is Hanahan, the population midpoint of the Lowcountry and home to Bowen Village, a boutique 95-acre neighborhood that sports many of the same amenities as larger master-planned communities while walkable from one end to the other. Located on a tributary of the Cooper River, Bowen’s unique feature is its replication of downtown Charleston, but with homes at a fraction of the cost.
Walk the streets of Bowen and you’ll experience a neo-traditional community, with Charleston single houses perched close to sidewalks and a mix of rentals, townhomes and single-family houses. Bowen offers easy access to the waterfront by foot and to the intersection of I-26 and 526 by car. That puts just about every part of the Lowcountry just minutes away, from Volvo Car Stadium on Daniel Island to the Volvo Car plant in Ridgeville.
Hop in a kayak and set out from Bowen’s half mile of deep waterfront, said Bowen developer Ray Wrenn, and you can navigate to Shem Creek in 45 minutes or all the way up to Lake Moultrie. “You’re in the center of the Charleston MSA but when you live here you get the feeling of being off and away in a resort,” he said.
Bowen is a vibrant community with regular activities for residents – at least in normal times. Living in Bowen means the opportunity to partake in trivia night, yoga on the lawn, seasonal parties and the pièce de résistance: Wrennstock. (Think a miniature Woodstock without the mud, drugs or Santana.)
Four existing developments will soon be joined by a fifth, the 40-home Cottages at Bowen now under construction, for rent when completed. Channel Apartments and Homes are also leasing everything from upscale studio apartments to three-bedroom homes.
The McKelvey luxury condos are now for sale around the $200s, 36 units that feature granite in the kitchen and beautiful finishes throughout. A literal minute of walking takes residents to Wrenn Park, a restaurant or Founders Pool.
Sarah’s Court is now selling 25 Charleston-single style homes from the mid-$200s to the mid $300s. Situated beside a park and Founders Pool, these homes offer just enough land to enjoy a courtyard or herb garden, but not so much that they require tending and maintenance.
Finally, about half the 65 homes of The Estuary are still for sale, waterfront beauties ranging from the mid $300s to $700s. The entire community will soon be joined by Bowen’s Market, a retail oasis featuring boutique shops and restaurants.
East of the Cooper
Zip all the way around 526 and shoot up 17 just past Charleston National Golf Club, and you’ll find Carolina Park, a master-planned community complete with a fire and police station, several denominations of churches, a private school, three public schools and an annex, a 40,000-foot public library, Roper’s Mount Pleasant Hospital and its very own Costco.
The walkable 1700-acre community includes two developments – The Village, cottage and Charleston single homes starting at the $400s and Riverside, custom and luxury homes along the Wando River selling for the high $600s to $1 million-plus. Most homes offer between 2,500 and 4,500 square feet of space.
Residents of Carolina Park enjoy their proximity to two beaches – Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island, downtown Charleston and all the shopping along busy Route 17. Inside the gates are an array of amenities like a dog park and zero-entry junior-Olympic pool. In short, you might never have to leave Carolina Park – or venture far – from one month to the next. “It’s really appealing to our residents to provide all these conveniences in a parklike setting,” said Chief Operating Officer Brian Keels.
Guggenheim influence
Daniel Island is as much a naturally occurring location as a master-planned community, jutting out between the Cooper and Wando Rivers. Best known as home of a tennis tournament, the island is an oasis of upscale homes, expanding shopping options, community pools, docks, 25 miles of walking trails and waterfront swings with views of Wando River oyster beds.
Development on the island, once owned by the Guggenheim family, began in the late ‘90s and is nearing completion. The last 96 homesites are now being offered on exclusive Captain’s Island, with custom-built homes ranging from the $300s to over $1 million. Patterned after the Old Village of Mt. Pleasant, Captain’s Island is accessed by crossing Ralston Creek over a bridge made of Italian cobblestone. Residents automatically become members of the Daniel Island Club, offering golf, tennis and dining.
On the other side of the Island next to Waterfront Park, 300 spacious townhomes and condos are sprouting at The Waterfront, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies or rooftop terraces and views across the Wando River.
Over a quarter-century of growth, Daniel Island has evolved to a community with a full-service supermarket, its own elementary school and private high school, a Berkeley County library branch and a private golf club.
Everyone wants a piece of Daniel Island, even political entities. The island is claimed by both the City of Charleston and Berkeley County. Children attend Berkeley County schools but vote in city elections. Being located just off 526 means residents have easy access to Mt. Pleasant in one direction and North Charleston in the other, and now, thanks to the Daniel Island Ferry, downtown Charleston is just a half hour of dolphin viewing away without the need to find parking.
A ride through the residential parking spots behind the condos, townhouses and single-family homes of Daniel Island amounts to a tour of U.S. license plates. Many residents hail from the other 49, keeping interest, if not sales, high during the current period of isolation.
If you don’t know the historic Green Barn, you’ve never visited Summerville’s Carnes Crossroads. The refurbished event venue serves as the iconic centerpiece of this 2,300-acre mixed use community just off I-26.
Also known for its series of large lakes, Carnes Crossroads is a fishing and kayaking paradise. Stocked with all the amenities common to master-planned communities – including schools, churches, shops and restaurants, swimming pools, golf clubs and river access – Carnes Crossroads’ master plan is modeled after the award-winning success of its cousin on Daniel Island. Single-family homes range from 1,500-3,800 square feet and start at the low $200s to half-a-million.
Bordering Rt. 17 just off the Summerville exit of I-26, Carnes offers easy access to just about everything Lowcountry, particularly downtown Summerville and large employers along the I-26 corridor.
Park Circle
The builders of the award-winning New Urbanist haven I’On on Mt. Pleasant took their blueprint to North Charleston’s Park Circle area to build Mixson, a planned community with that downtown Charleston ambience. Residents live in gorgeous homes with custom touches and chef’s kitchens. Small yards leave room for shared green space that create a vibrant community feel.
The Mixson Club includes a yoga studio, fully equipped exercise facility, badminton courts, dog park and regular events. Residents can wet their whistles at the Charleston Brewery District just beyond the community’s borders or stroll past a plethora of dining choices in the Park Circle area.
The price tag for single family homes now for sale by Stanley Martin Homes range from the high $200s to mid $300s for 1600-1950 move-in-ready or buildable square feet.