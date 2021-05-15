Master-Planned communities sales surge nationwide

For the past year and a half, we’ve heard a great deal about how the real estate industry has been thriving – especially for homes and neighborhoods that come with wide open spaces. The trend toward living outside of urban areas isn’t going away any time soon. Among those top spots that buyers want are master-planned communities (MPC). From mid-sized to massive, these communities have so many amenities, they feel like their own city or town.
According to the real estate consulting firm, John Burns, “Master plans’ new home sales boomed across the country as work-from-home opportunities became permanent for many and commute times became a drudgery of the past.” The firm compiled a top 50 list of MPCs that had sales of at least 437 homes per community during 2020, the highest in their 10-year survey history.
The study revealed that a large migration of DC buyers settled in Charleston. New Yorkers trended toward South Florida while Chicago city-dwellers migrated to Tampa. Southern Californians chose Texas.
Laura Cole, senior vice president of Lakewood Ranch Communities, LLC, a company based in Florida said, ““We are seeing more multi-generational relocations in Lakewood Ranch. COVID-19 unveiled weaknesses in senior services throughout the U.S. while at the same time strengthening bonds between families supporting each other during the pandemic.”
The 33,000-acre master-planned community in Sarasota and Manatee counties on the West Coast of Florida has over 42,000 residents and like many of these kinds of developments, has top-rated schools, medical, wellness and sports facilities, entertainment venues and shopping and dining. Lakewood Ranch took the No. 2 spot on the list, with sales of 2,149 in 2020, up 30 percent.
“Master planned communities that are mature enough to offer ‘plug and play’ recreation, medical, education, and dining and shopping have disproportionately benefitted from COVID migration patterns,” Cole said. “They attract people from metropolitan areas that are used to variety and choice while at the same time offering more access to open space and nature—two key criteria for many families that have moved during the pandemic.”
Planning is everything
The Lowcountry’s Cane Bay Plantation in Berkeley County nabbed the No. 7 spot on the list of “Top 50 Master-Planned Communities.” With over 25 miles of trails that connect to the communities within, as well as kids being able to use them to bike to school, access to high-speed internet, a YMCA, library and a range of healthcare choices, shopping, restaurants and schools, it consistently ranks high on the list of best master planned communities. Cane Bay had 996 sales, a big jump—59 percent increase from 2019.
Carnes Crossroads in Berkeley County is bringing back their free summer concert series this year. According to Julie Dombrowski, Communications Director of Daniel Island Development, there has been an increased interest since March of this year for Carnes Crossroads, especially from out of towners who are relocating here. Sales have skyrocketed throughout the pandemic.
“Both sales and interest in new homes at Carnes Crossroads have increased steadily since the pandemic began. In fact, home sales at Carnes were up 75 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year,” she said. “This can partially be attributed to the timing of the delivery of developed homesites to builders, but it also reflects the pipeline of interested buyers who are ready to move quickly once properties become available. The builders at Carnes are having no trouble selling their homes - the challenge has been developing the homesites and building homes quickly enough to meet demand.”
Minto Communities’ Westlake and Latitude Margaritaville in Florida made the list as the No. 19 and No. 20 spots, respectively. With the addition of their new Latitude Margaritaville community recently rolled out near Hilton Head, more of those same buyers (in the 55 plus demographic) are gravitating to South Carolina’s shores.
Lock and leave it
On Daniel Island, luxury buyers seek lock and leave living with walkable routes to activities, and both casual and upscale dining. Daniel Island’s new waterfront development, The Waterfront, offers that. In addition to single family homes and a plethora of amenities peppered throughout its 4,000 acres, buyers love the idyllic setting.
“Despite the pandemic, our real estate team saw remarkable success throughout 2020s record-breaking year in the Charleston market,” said Jeff Leonard of Daniel Island Real Estate. “We sold $240 million in 2020, nearly a 50% increase over the previous year.”
Here to stay
With the diversity and options that these sprawling communities offer, the future looks bright for them. MPCs live like urban settings, but have large common spaces, acreage to connect with nature, and they hearken back to a time when the entire family—multigenerational—lived close to one another. Gone is the “cookie-cutter” look of suburbia sameness. These communities offer a mix of home plans—from spec (with choices to make homes more personalized to one’s lifestyle) to large custom homes.
The Lowcountry has a large range of choices when it comes to MPCs, with new homes being built, such as the case in Nexton. Nexton took the No. 47 spot on the "Top 50" list with a surge of building and buyers—in 2020, they realized 456 homes sales, a 38 percent increase from 2019.
Nexton was recently named 2021’s “Master Planned Community of the Year” by the National Association of Homebuilders because of its “excellent overall execution and its focus on innovation and wellness.”
With Capstone Development building 282 cottage homes in Nexton to answer the need for rental properties for residents, their expansion and popularity continues.
Brent Gibadlo, President of Operations at Nexton said, “The Capstone development offers single-family rental homes in a suburban environment with amenities and services typically found in more urban settings, all of which are highly desirable right now. The homes provide future Nexton residents yet another new housing choice in the heart of a thriving commercial and medical corridor just a short drive, or walk, from residents’ front doors.”
As we move toward normalcy, perhaps we’ve learned that living near family and friends with a strong sense of community is here to stay, a trend that should never go away.
***
Top drivers for MPCs
· Massive number of buyers working and learning from home.
· A shift to the suburbs from higher density urban locations.
· The search of outdoor spaces and ways to exercise and play while socially distanced.
· Balance of human need for connection with separation for safety and sanity.
Source: “Master Plan Success Stories: What Really Worked in 2020.”
***
Top 10 nationwide MPCs (top net home sales) in 2020
1. The Villages, Villages, Florida: 2,452
2. Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota Florida: 2,149
3. Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada: 1,456
4. Wellen Park, Sarasota, Florida: 1,415
5. Ontario Ranch, San Bernardino, California: 1,292
6. Daybreak, Salt Lake City, Utah: 1,055
7. Cane Bay Plantation, Charleston, South Carolina: 996
8. Nocatee, Jacksonville, Florida: 925
9. Bridgeland, Houston, Texas: 873
10. Cadence, Las Vegas, Nevada: 849
Source: “Top 50 Master-Planned Communities,” John Burns Real Estate Consulting