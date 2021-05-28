Marco Polo visit to Charleston port shows the advantage of being last

When the CMA CGM Marco Polo pulled into the Port of Charleston on Friday, it emphasized the importance of being last.

As the largest container ship to visit the U.S. East Coast to date, it wanted to pack as much cargo onboard as possible before heading back to its home base in China. Charleston Harbor's 52-foot depth, the deepest shipping channel on the East Coast, made that possible.

"They know there's unfettered access here," Micah Mallace, vice president of sales and marketing for the State Ports Authority, said of container ships seeking a deep draft for heavy exports.

Of the 26 cargo vessels that visit the Port of Charleston each week, 11 are last calls.

Exports are typically twice as heavy as imports — Mallace said the raw materials and manufactured goods going out weigh more than the consumer products coming in. That has helped the Charleston region attract companies looking to send products such as forest goods and plastic pellets overseas because they want to be close to the port of departure.

The pandemic has also turned the old way of doing business on its head. The cost to ship goods used to be a determining factor for where a company locates or a ship docks. With the coronavirus-strained supply chain, the biggest factor now is how much cargo a port can handle.

"Capacity is the new currency in supply chain," Mallace said. "Because of the incredible challenges in the global supply chain right now, the first question is, 'Do you have capacity for my business.' We don't have to talk about it, we can just point to it — the biggest ships calling on the East Coast call here and there's capacity generated from that."

Capacity on the Marco Polo isn't a question. The vessel, as long as 3½ football fields, can carry as many as 16,022 20-foot long cargo containers at one time. Those boxes, if laid end to end, would stretch nearly 61 miles.

More than 2,200 containers were scheduled to move on and off the Marco Polo during its time at Wando Welch.

Along with its ability to move freight, the mega-ship has been a publicity machine during its 11-day journey that started in Nova Scotia and included ports of call in New York, Virginia and Savannah prior to Charleston.

"Since her arrival, she has generated more than 50 million impressions on social media and extensive coverage by major networks and publications," said Ed Aldridge, president of CMA CGM America. "This is probably the biggest event in the history of CMA GGM."

The SPA has invested more than $2 billion in a new terminal, taller cranes and other equipment to accommodate the bigger and heavier ships calling on the East Coast. Another $558 million is being spent to deepen Charleston Harbor to 52 feet, allowing bigger, heavier ships to visit at any time regardless of tide.

That ongoing project hit a significant milestone just weeks before the Marco Polo's visit by reaching 52 feet in the shipping channel in front of the Wando Welch.

That SPA "has invested in big-ship infrastructure and terminal capacity to handle the boom in retail goods and ensure a fluid supply chain for customers," Jim Newsome, the maritime agency's president and CEO, said in a statement. "The arrival of the Marco Polo highlights our big-ship strategy."

The Marco Polo eclipsed the French shipping line’s CMA CGM Brazil, which visited Wando Welch in September, as Charleston's largest container ship. It edged out the slightly smaller vessel by a margin of nearly 1,000 more containers, an extra 100 feet in length and 10 additional feet in width. It’s one of three ships in CMA CGM’s 16,000-plus container Explorer Class.