Marco Polo to explore Charleston's port in 1st US voyage

Unlike players in the tag-like swimming pool game of the same name, this Marco Polo won't be difficult to find when it pulls into the Port of Charleston this month.
Nor will it be fumbling about blindly in the water.
Billed as the largest container ship to ever visit the U.S. East Coast, the CMA CGM Marco Polo is scheduled to dock at Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant on May 28. The vessel, named after the 13th Century trader and explorer, is able to carry the equivalent of 16,022 20-foot cargo boxes on a single voyage.
It will eclipse the East Coast's previous big ship record held by the CMA GMC Brazil, which can haul 15,128 containers.
Charleston will be the last call on the Marco Polo's 11-day journey along the East Coast. It will first stop in Nova Scotia on May 17 before heading to the Port of New York-New Jersey three days later. It will then move to the Port of Virginia on May 23 and the Port of Savannah on May 26 before doubling back north to the Holy City.
To commemorate the voyage, CMA CGM is holding a contest to find the most beautiful photo of the vessel at each port location. Charleston shutterbugs can enter by posting their photo to Instagram with the hashtag #CCMarcoPoloCharleston. Three winners will be selected from each port city, and they'll get to tour the ship on its next port call in their hometown.
The Marco Polo is part of the Columbus Loop, which originates in China. CMA CGM, the French shipping firm, is increasing capacity on that route to handle the unprecedented increase in e-commerce sales and the resulting demand for Asian-made goods.
With a length equivalent to more than 3½ football fields, the containers fitting on the Marco Polo would span nearly 61 miles if placed end-to-end. When it made its debut in 2012, the Marco Polo was the largest container vessel in the world. It has since been overtaken by ships able to carry 20,000 or more cargo boxes.
"The deployment of the Marco Polo is yet another indicator of our flexibility and commitment to delivering the essentials that keep America moving," Ed Aldridge, president of CMA CGM, said in a statement.
"It is also important to mention that this milestone would not be possible without the efforts of our port partners on the East Coast," he said. "Their intelligent, timely infrastructure improvements to support larger ships make it possible for us to proactively respond to the needs of our customers."
The S.C. State Ports Authority has invested $1.7 billion in upgrades to Charleston’s port — including taller ship-to-shore cranes, a refurbished wharf at Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant and the new Leatherman Terminal — to accommodate the bigger and heavier container ships that haul cargo around the world. That’s in addition to $558 million the state and federal governments are spending to deepen Charleston Harbor to 52 feet.
Shooting the Breeze
Breeze Airways isn’t confirming the first flight of the airline will land in Charleston from Tampa, but a couple of different air-travel websites say that’s the case.
The startup carrier has not announced a launch date, but it's expected to begin operations soon. Breeze received its air carrier certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration last week, according to a U.S. Department of Transportation filing May 14 outlining the airline's operating procedures and restrictions.
The filing does not include any routes, but the website simpleflying.com said May 13 the Florida to South Carolina flight will be the first. The website onemileatatime.com also reported that without citing where it obtained the information.
A Charleston International Airport spokesperson referred questions to the airline. A Breeze representative declined to comment.
Both websites also say the Utah-based airline will initially fly 49 nonstop routes to 15 cities, but that has not been confirmed by the airline.
Breeze is the latest airline to be developed by David Neeleman, the founder and former CEO of JetBlue Airways. He also started Canada’s WestJet, Brazil’s Azul and Morris Air, which was acquired by Southwest Airlines.
Fore sale
The severe shortage of homes for sale in the Charleston area probably won’t bother well-heeled house hunters in town for the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course this week.
The gated seaside resort community accounts for 13 of the 50 most expensive residential real estate listings in the state, including seven out of the top 10, according to a list that the website Stacker recently compiled based on data from Realtor.com.
Coming in at the top was 6,816-square-foot Vanderhost Mansion on 16.5 acres at 99 Governors Drive. It went on the market this year for $21 million.
It was immediately followed by three other Kiawah homes, all on Flyway Drive, that are priced between $19 million and $14.5 million.
Thirteen homes on Hilton Head Island — not far from the PGA’s Palmetto Cup stop June 10-13 at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland — also made the cut.
Match play
A golf equipment manufacturer is offering a color-coordinated club to pair with this week’s PGA Championship on Kiawah Island.
Cobra’s RadSpeed “Island Driver” keys off the second major of the year that starts May 20 at the Ocean Course. It features a light cobalt “blue and white color scheme reminiscent of traditional … seersucker, blue waters and white sands,” the Carlsbad, Calif.-based company said on its website.
The club sells for $549, with no guarantee it will lower scores.
It’s one of four limited-edition drivers Cobra is releasing in 20021 in conjunction with the PGA and pro golf’s three other majors: The Masters; the U.S. Open; and the Open Championship.
Fresh start
The lineup of lenders has grown by one at Freshfields Village, via steel country.
Pittsburgh-based FNB Corp. notified federal regulators last week that it has opened a branch of its First National Bank subsidiary in the high-end mixed-used development at the nexus of Kiawah, Seabrook and Johns islands.
The company applied for permission to set up the retail office at 130 Gardeners Circle last fall. It's now competing for loans and deposits at Freshfields with Bank of America, BB&T and Wells Fargo. It also recently installed four automated teller machines at Charleston International Airport, according to May 17 statement.
The Pennsylvania-based lender is a relative newcomer to the local market. It expanded into the Carolinas in 2017, when it bought Raleigh’s Yadkin Bank.
First National — unaffiliated with a Holly Hill financial institution with a similar name — has since opened retail offices in downtown Charleston and Mount Pleasant ad plans to add two more by the end of 2021. It also has branches Gaffney and Tega Cay. Last week, it applied for permission to open its first brick-and-mortar location in the Greenville market at 1217 Woodruff Road.
Workers at the newly opened Freshfields outpost will need to be on their best behavior at all times: FNB Corp. CEO Vincent Delie Jr. could stroll in the front door at any moment. He owns a home on Kiawah.
Ticket to ride
A South Carolina-made SUV has struck a chord with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League as part of a fundraising drive.
The arts group is selling raffle tickets at $125 a pop for a chance to drive off in a 2021 BMW X3 sDrive 30i from Rick Hendrick BMW. It's also offering a "buy three, get one free" option for donors looking to improve their odds of winning.
The estimated purchase price for the X3, which the German automaker builds at its Spartanburg County plant, is about $48,000, according to consumer analyst J.D. Power.
The raffle is limited to 1,200 tickets, which, assuming a sellout, would raise $150,000 to help support the symphony and its music scholarship program. The winner, who need not be present, will be determined at a 4:30 p.m. drawing on May 23 in a garden at 120 South Battery. Tickets are on sale at 22½ Lamboll St. until 4 p.m. the day of.
The ticket pull for BMW's second-generation version of the X3 takes place shortly after the close of the symphony-sponsored Tour of Homes fundraiser that runs May 22-23. It's the group's first in downtown Charleston and a replacement for its traditional month-long Designer Showhouse that was canceled because of the COVID -19 pandemic.
Hiring drive
Staffing firm MAU Workforce Solutions is partnering with the Robert Bosch LLC plant in Dorchester County to fill production and warehouse jobs in what both companies are calling a drive-through hiring event taking place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on May 22.
"Interested candidates can drive up to the plant and interview from their cars," they said last week. "Qualified candidates could drive home with a new career."
The Bosch plant on Dorchester Road opened in 1973 and produces fuel injectors and anti-lock brake system components for vehicles.
All would-be job seekers who qualify for a position are also eligible to receive a $500 sign-on bonus. Benefits include health insurance, paid holidays and a 401(k) plan. Interested candidates should bring a resume and be prepared to interview with a Bosch manager in person.