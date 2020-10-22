Many unemployed South Carolinians are using up their 20 weeks of state jobless benefits

Tens of thousands of people in South Carolina have already burned through 20 weeks of state unemployment aid this year as the coronavirus pandemic drags on and the economic recovery continues to slow.

Data released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday showed there are now more than 71,000 South Carolinians who have used up their five months of state unemployment eligibility.

Those people can no longer pull money from the state's unemployment trust fund, which is managed by the S.C. Department of Employment Workforce.

But they are continuing to claim benefits from two other federal unemployment programs that provide up to 23 weeks of additional support.

In fact, there are now more South Carolinians relying on those two federal programs — Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Extended Benefits — than there are people seeking unemployment payments from the state government.

That means the federal government is picking up a bigger chunk of the money going to unemployed workers in South Carolina than the state is.

Last week, the state unemployment trust fund paid out roughly $10.1 million to unemployed individuals. Meanwhile, more than $16.5 million was disbursed through the two federal programs that offer extended benefits.

The federal government also picked up the tab for another $8.9 million that went to contractors, self-employed people and so-called gig workers, who were made eligible for unemployment payments for the first time earlier this year.

South Carolina's state government previously provided up to 26 weeks of benefits to unemployed workers, like many other states do. But state leaders cut the state benefit period to 20 weeks following the Great Recession to limit how much money was being pulled from the state's trust fund.

Jamie Suber, DEW's chief of staff, said the state employment agency has not had any discussions this year with Gov. Henry McMaster or South Carolina's state lawmakers about moving the state eligibility back to 26 weeks.

The roughly 71,000 South Carolinians who have used up state unemployment aid this year highlights how many people were forced out of work during the early part of the pandemic and have yet to find a new job to return to.

The numbers fit with the larger unemployment trends nationwide.

Federal survey results from September estimated there were 2.4 million Americans who had been unemployed for more than 27 weeks. Those people are what economists classify as the "long-term unemployed," and their numbers are growing quickly as the country struggles to regain the number of jobs it had in January and February.

Earlier this year, many South Carolina officials suggested people were not returning to work because the federal government was chipping in an extra $600 per week for every person receiving unemployment assistance.

That extra money, however, ran out in July.

Since then, the number of people claiming some form of unemployment aid has declined slightly. But there were still more than 200,000 people trying to collect either state or federal benefits in early October.

The most recent employment survey estimated there is still 65,000 fewer people employed in South Carolina in September than there was in March.

Anyone receiving payments through the state or federal unemployment programs now is living on $326 per week, or less, depending on what they earned before they lost their job.