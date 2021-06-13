Many in SC will be on the hook to repay student debt as COVID relief nears end

Thousands of South Carolinians are about to see their student loan payments come due once again as temporary debt relief measures come to an end in early fall.

Borrowers got a reprieve in March 2020 under the COVID-19 stimulus program, when the Trump administration suspended repayments, cut interest rates to zero and halted collections on federal loans that were in default. The relief didn't apply to school-related debt from private lenders.

President Joe Biden's administration then extended the hiatus through Sept. 30, when it will expire.

As of Sept. 30, about 704,000 South Carolina residents accounted for federal student debt totaling $26.8 billion, according to StudentAid.gov, though it's unclear how many of them have stopped writing monthly checks under the government relief plan.

Because repayment was deferred, delinquent loans from the pre-COVID era, for now, are no longer considered late, according to the credit bureau Experian. That led to a precipitous drop-off in the number of borrowers with past-due school debt in the Palmetto State and across the country. At the end of 2019, 14 percent of student loan holders in South Carolina were behind on their payments, according to survey data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. That number dropped by nearly half to 7.6 percent by the end of 2020.

On the other hand, across the country the total volume of student debt has increased to record highs during the pandemic, as payments were placed on the back burner, Experian reported. At the same time, new borrowings were added to the loan portfolio.

How much the temporary forgiveness benefited the overall economy is hard to quantify, said Bill Hauk, an economist at the University of South Carolina. Any benefits would be hard to discern from other parts of the relief packages, such as stimulus checks, though he noted the relief undeniably helped many individuals avoid a full-blown financial crisis.

And the New York Fed survey, for instance, found that the bipartisan stimulus packages were credited with helping drive credit card balances to historical lows. It also found that bankruptcies, too, are at a "new historical low."

Meanwhile, consumer spending, particularly on discretionary expenses such as eating out, has come roaring back, Hauk said.

"Given the shock that hit the U.S. economy, I think we've gotten through it relatively well," he said. "A lot of these programs ended up cushioning what could have been a really big blow to the economy."

Over time, student loans have come to make up a larger portion of the debt South Carolinians owe — though mortgages remain the single-largest line item on most borrower's credit reports.

In 2005, about 5 percent of the debt South Carolinians owed was tied to tuition and other school expenses. Last year, that figure nearly tripled to 14 percent.

According to the Urban Institute, the debt burden disproportionately affects minorities. The group's data show that 17 percent of student loan borrowers in South Carolina's communities of color were in default, compared to 12 percent overall.

More student loan holders in South Carolina overall are behind on repaying their bills from school than the national average, too, the Urban Institute reported.