Prompted by the lowest mortgage interest rates on record, homeowners have been rushing to refinance, which just makes sense.

Some recent homebuyers could be missing out, though, because they already have low-rate loans and haven't been thinking about the cost of private mortgage insurance.

PMI, as it's know, is typically added to mortgages when a buyer's down payment is less than 20 percent of the price of a home — as is common. PMI doesn't protect the homeowner; it protects the lender in case the loan goes into default.

The PMI can add hundreds to monthly mortgage payments, and it usually doesn't go away until the borrower reaches 20 percent equity, based on the purchase price, and that can take years.

The money-saving shortcut is to refinance when property values are rising quickly, as they are now. A refinancing would be based upon a new appraisal, and suddenly the homeowner could reach that magic 20 percent equity figure and stop paying for PMI. That's possible because an appraised gain in the home's value would be counted as homeowner equity.

That's what happened with my first house, a $72,000 fixer-upper in northeastern Pennsylvania in the early 1990s. By refinancing — I believe it was just two years after I bought the house — I got a lower-interest mortgage, but being able to drop the PMI is what really saved some money.

So, even a newish homeowner who bought just a year or two ago might be able to ditch their PMI payments by refinancing, and depending on the size of their mortgage that could result in thousands of dollars in yearly savings. Depending on when they secured their original mortgage, the interest rate could also be lower.

Just this past week I received a press release from Freddie Mac titled "mortgage rates jump up." What had they jumped up to? An average of 3.17 percent on a 30-year loan.

Historically speaking, that's still astoundingly low. Not the lowest ever, but close enough.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Is it reasonable to think the value of a home could have increased enough in just a year or two to give the owners at least 20 percent equity, if they only put 5 percent or 10 percent down? Absolutely, depending on where they live.

Prices have soared in many of South Carolina's more popular areas, because interest rates are low and the supply of homes for sale is very low.

Of course, there are costs involved with refinancing, so homeowners will need to do a little math. But if refinancing means being able to drop PMI the math likely works.

Here's a quick way to start:

Find out how much you are paying in PMI. That's how much you could potentially save, for years to come.

Compare your current mortgage interest rate to what's available now. The answer could be another reason to refinance, or something to weigh against the savings from dropping PMI.

For a ballpark idea of what your home is currently worth, take a look on Zillow.com, or ask a real estate agent, if you know one.

If you recently bought a home and have a mortgage, you probably have a good enough credit score to refinance. However, if you suffered a large drop in income during the pandemic, or missed some bill payments, that could put a new mortgage loan out of reach.

But if you have good credit and you're paying PMI on a mortgage loan, now would probably be a good time to shop a refinancing around.