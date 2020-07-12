Manufacturer hit with $200K relocation fee after leaving South Carolina

A manufacturer of off-road work machinery powered by electricity and renewable energy sources has been ordered to pay $200,000 to the South Carolina Research Authority for moving its operations out of state.
The state's Court of Appeals ruled last week that DD Dannar LLC violated terms of a loan agreement with the authority by moving its headquarters from Greenville to Muncie, Indiana, within five years of getting financing to develop a multipurpose maintenance vehicle called the Mobile Power Station.
Dannar had appealed a lower court's ruling that also found in favor of the SCRA.
According to court documents, Dannar was having trouble getting bank financing for its startup venture so it borrowed $200,000 in 2011 from SC Launch Inc., a program the authority founded to make seed investments in promising new businesses. Returns from those investments help SC Launch fund new enterprises, and the program typically gives money to a dozen firms a year.
The agreement Dannar signed included a relocation provision in which the company would have to pay a $200,000 fee — equal to the full loan amount — if it moved its principal place of business or more than half of its employees out of South Carolina. That five-year period was set to expire in April 2016.
Less than two years after getting the SCRA loan, Dannar started looking for more financing from other states.
Court records show Gary Dannar, the company's principal, said his wife didn't like living in Greenville and she wanted to return to her home state of Indiana. The company relocated there in early 2015.
Dannar repaid the authority's loan early and before his company moved, but that didn't cancel the contract's five-year relocation clause, the appeals court said. So Dannar is stuck with another $200,000 bill plus attorney's fees.
SC Launch didn't say how it arrived at the relocation fee, but said its contracts typically include such a fee that is equal to the amount of the loan.
The three-judge appeals court panel said that while the relocation fee seems excessive at first glance, it represents the lost opportunity from employment, taxes, the ability to fund other startups and further research and development that could have taken place in South Carolina. For example, Dannar estimated his company would contribute $1.2 million in taxes for Indiana during its first year.
"The very nature of this lost opportunity makes it difficult to monetize, but we conclude the cost would far exceed the amount of the relocation fee," the judges said in their order.
It's not clear whether Dannar intends to appeal the case to the state's Supreme Court. A spokesperson for the company did not respond to a request for comment.