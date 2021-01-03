Mall giant Simon says yes to running a swanky Charleston retail hub

It took some posturing and legal wrangling, but the company that has overseen one of downtown Charleston’s poshest and priciest shopping destinations for years came under new ownership just in time for the holiday gift-return rush.

Taubman Centers Inc. was sold for about $3.4 billion to the much larger mall operator Simon Property Group effective Tuesday, about six months after the COVID-19 pandemic nearly torpedoed the tie-up.

The sale included the management of the roughly 55,500 square feet of high-end retail space at Belmond Charleston Place, a large hotel and shopping complex that's been associated with the Taubman name for nearly four decades. Among the blue-chip tenants are Louis Vuitton and Gucci.

David Simon, CEO of Simon Property Group, said in a statement that Taubman's 26 shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia add "some of the world's premier retail assets to our portfolio."

The companies first disclosed plans to combine in a $3.6 billion transaction in February, just weeks before the global health crisis sent the mall-based retail industry into a tailspin.

Simon later sought to back out of the agreement, prompting Michigan-based Taubman Centers to head to court. The legal kerfuffle was settled as the two sides came to terms in November, the day before the trial was to start.

Under the revised deal, Taubman Centers agreed to sell Simon its publicly listed shares for $43, a 18 percent discount from the original offer.

The Taubman family, who controlled much of the holding company's stock, isn't cutting all ties. Its members retained 20 percent of the real estate partnership that was created to own or manage the retail assets that Simon took control of last week with its 80 percent stake.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The Taubman clan hail from the Detroit suburbs, but the family name has been long linked to Belmond Charleston Place some 850 miles to the south of tony Bloomfield Hills.

The property, which takes up a full block at King, Market, Meeting and Hassell streets, is largely credited with sparking the latest revival of the peninsula's retail and tourist district, which had fallen on tough times by the late 1970s.

It's questionable whether the development would have be completed if it hadn't been for Taubman Centers founder Al Taubman. He agreed to help bankroll the stalled and nearly broke "Omni" project in 1983, after the original financiers dropped out.

Taubman's influence as a major retail landlord would help lure national chains to the city and put King Street back on the map as a shopping destination, former Mayor Joe Riley has said on numerous occasions.

Taubman, who died in 2015, sold what was then called Charleston Place about 16 years ago to Sea Containers Ltd. for an estimated $80 million, roughly his original investment, though he retained an ownership position afterward. The global luxury goods giant LVMH Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy has owned the hotel and retail complex since early 2019.

Last month, a spokeswoman said Taubman Centers anticipated few changes once the Simon deal was finalized. It expected "to operate much as we do today related to the ownership, management and leasing of our properties and how we serve our tenants, shoppers and communities," she said in a written statement.

Indianapolis-based Simon is no slouch when it comes to retailing and real estate. It once owned the long-demolished Charles Towne Square in North Charleston, and its current holdings of more than 200 U.S. shopping centers include Haywood Mall in Greenville. Simon also was part of a group that recently bought the J.C. Penney department store chain at a bankruptcy court sale.

The company said the new 80-20 Taubman partnership will give the joint venture the firepower "to establish innovative retail environments for consumers and to create new job prospects for the communities in which it operates."

Wall Street's immediate reaction to the deal was slightly skeptical. Simon's stock dipped after the company announced the deal was done, which isn't a surprise given the cloudy outlook for the brick-and-mortar shopping mall business.