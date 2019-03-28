You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.
Good afternoon. Thursday lunch breaks are the best times to make weekend plans. If you're still looking for a way to spend your Saturday, check out our neighborhood guide to historic downtown Summerville or browse our weekend agenda of Charleston-area activities.
THE ONE TO WATCH: Downtown developments move forward
If you want to know what Charleston will look like several years from now, you may want to sit in on a Board of Architectural Review meeting.
The sessions, which are held on Wednesday afternoons in a room on the first floor of the Gaillard Center, are primarily attended by developers and architects for the projects being reviewed, but the slate of applications can give any attendee interesting insight into the city's near future. Projects evolve visually from meeting to meeting as city staff, review board members and preservation and historic society representatives critique the plans.
Take last night's meeting, for example. During the session, the board granted approvals to a contemporary-style office building for Morrison Drive, a hotel-retail project on King Street and a nine-story mixed-use building downtown.
Up Morrison Drive, the Morrison Yard office building, which drew inspiration from shipping containers and the wetlands surrounding the site, secured its first of three approvals from the board. An earlier iteration of the design was denied in January, but board members noted that the design had changed so much, it was essentially a different project.
The hotel is slated for the Dixie Furniture building, which, like Morris Sokol across the street and the Bob Ellis shoe store nearby, is poised to transition from a former family-owned retail space to a mixed-use concept that fills the first floor with storefronts and accommodates guests on the upper floors.
Behind the Morris Sokol store, at 82 Mary Street, a towering block-long building with offices, parking and retail is planned. The board granted final approval for the project last night.
To be clear: these meetings are not nail-biters. So, if you're not up to spending several hours on the exercise, take a look at the image overview — a kind of bureaucratic crystal ball into peninsular Charleston, several years from now.
Want to receive this newsletter in your inbox every Monday and Thursday? Sign up for free.
OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS:
- Pink Cactus is now open, serving classic Mexican fare on Spring Street.
- Juliet, a pizza and pasta restaurant on King Street, is closing soon.
- Pop-up Spanglish is moving into the former Bluerose in West Ashley.
- Mellow Mushroom doesn't plan to leave King St., but its home is for sale.
- The Lowes Foods at the Mill Creek Shopping Center opened yesterday. In total, the new shopping center will have 14 stores including: an outdoor beer garden overlooking a marsh, a Marco's Pizza shop, the nail salon Tipsy Nails, a Mill Creek Spirits liquor store, a new urgent care center, the Mexican restaurant Agaves Cantina, a Sweet Frog frozen yogurt shop, a Supercuts hair salon and a Starbucks Coffee shop.
OTHER STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW:
The Charleston Battery's home pitch is set to be sold. The professional soccer club’s matches will likely move downtown next year. (Post and Courier)
Charleston International Airport saw nearly 13 percent more passengers this year than last, in both January and February. (Post and Courier)
- For the first time, Boeing publicly laid out the software updates and other changes it's proposing for the 737 Max aircraft. (New York Times)
- A senior Boeing executive — but not the company's CEO — spoke at an aviation conference this week in North Charleston. (Post and Courier)
- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development accused Facebook of discrimination over its ad-targeting system. (AP)
SOUND SMART AT WORK:
"Hey boss, did you know it's getting tougher to find anyone to buy salvaged paper, glass and plastic?"
China used to be one of the world's biggest buyers of recyclable materials. But in 2018, the country cracked down on what it would accept, buying only the purest paper, plastic and other products. That led to a 54 percent drop in recycled paper exports from the Port of Charleston to China last year.
HIRES AND PROMOTIONS:
The new chief operating officer at Palmetto Fusion is Matt Angell.
Alex Clark is marketing director at the S.C. Department of Commerce.
- The innkeeper for Charming Inns' Wentworth Mansion is Brett Stacey.
- Ryan Benton has been named a regional executive for CresCom Bank.
- The president of David M. Gilston Insurance is now Melanie Ensminger.
- Tina Singleton is social justice coordinator at YWCA Greater Charleston.
- Glenn Cybulski is president and chief culinary officer at Stoner's Pizza.
- The full stack engineer at Gotcha is now Johann Forrest.
Did a friend forward you this email? Subscribe here.
Craving more? Check out all of the Post and Courier's newsletters here.