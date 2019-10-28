It's game, set, match for the publication that helped put South Carolina on the map as a tennis destination.
Family Circle Magazine is being put out to pasture by its owner after 87 years in circulation.
Meredith Corp. recently announced the last issue will be published in December.
"Our portfolio philosophy continues to emphasize investing in brands that are market leaders and/or possess the highest growth potential," said Doug Olson, president of Meredith Magazines. "Sometimes, that means making hard decisions."
The monthly home publication, which has about 4 million subscribers, was once synonymous with professional women's tennis in the Palmetto State. It was the longtime title sponsor of the annual Family Circle Cup, which made its debut at Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head Island in 1973. The WTA Tour event was moved to Daniel Island in 2001.
Des Moines, Iowa-based Meredith became involved when it acquired Family Circle and other titles as part of its purchase of Gruner + Jahr USA in 2005
The Family Circle Cup went away a decade later, as the event was renamed the Volvo Car Open in 2015.
Last year, Charleston billionaire Ben Navarro of Sherman Financial Group acquired the tournament along with the operations of the Daniel Island tennis center and stadium where it's staged each spring.
Hauntingly familiar
One of downtown Charleston's oldest and largest hotels is still spooky, courtesy of an alleged guest from the 1930s who won't seem to go away.
For at least the third year in a row, the Francis Marion at King and Calhoun streets has been named one of the "Top 25 Most Haunted Historic Hotels" by Historic Hotels of America, a Washington, D.C.-based trade group that releases the annual gimmicky list around Halloween.
The back story, much like the rankings themselves, remains the same: It centers on an ill-fated Florsheim shoe salesman named Ned Cohen. The circumstances surrounding his demise are murky, but one night, during the Francis Marion's early years, the New Yorker was found face down, “body smashed in the middle of King Street” near Marion Square while in town to see an unidentified “Southern lady friend.” Unconfirmed reports say Cohen jumped from the 10th floor after she broke off the relationship.
His spirit apparently decided to take up residence in the Francis Marion; the hotel says on its website that his physical remains were buried in Cooperstown, N.Y.
“Today, visitors hear eerie and unexplained sounds at night, all too familiar to the bell staff and room attendants walking the halls,” according to Historic Hotels of America. “Sounds of rustling silk drapes, rattling windows and an unexplained vision of a man questioning either himself or the witness. Some see the ghost in short sleeves, others just feel his presence throughout the hotel.”
Other Southeast lodgings also have been recycled repeats on the list. Among them: Asheville's Omni Grove Park Inn — allegedly haunted by the "Pink Lady" — and the Jekyll Island Club Resort in Georgia, which is said to be inhabited by seven different spirits.
It may be time for Historic Hotels to scare up some fresh candidates — or retire this lifeless list.
Ordnance avoidance
A potentially explosive situation has the State Ports Authority spending more than a quarter of a million dollars.
The maritime agency's board of directors last week approved a $261,550 contract with Cape Romain Contractors to help build an electrical substation for the new Leatherman Terminal under construction at the former Navy base in North Charleston.
Dominion Energy refused to drill pilings needed for the power project because the site is situated in the Navy's "area of concern" — where undetected and unexploded ordnance might exist. So Cape Romain will do the job. It will install the steel pipe piles required to be driven as the deep foundations for the substation.
The marine contractor is expected to be finished by the end of next month, at which point Dominion will take over construction.
The initial phase of the SPA's $986 million Leatherman Terminal is scheduled to open in March 2021.
Virtual visits
Come down with a cold, and you may no longer need to leave the comfort of your home to be treated.
CVS Health's urgent care sites, called Minute Clinics and traditionally physically located inside the pharmacies, are now available to South Carolina residents from a computer or mobile phone starting this month. Patients can interface with a provider around the clock for minor illnesses and injuries. Anyone interested can download the CVS Pharmacy app or visit the website.
The service costs $59 per visit. Insurance isn't accepted right now, though CVS is promising to add coverage options soon.
The chain rolled out the program last year, and it is now more widely available.
Such telehealth services are becoming more common, accessible and cheap. Several South Carolina hospitals offer the same kinds of virtual visits. The Medical University of South Carolina does video-facilitated doctor's visits for a $25 flat fee; Roper St. Francis' service is $59.
Last week was also the state's "Telehealth Awareness Week," designated by Gov. Henry McMaster. State money flows to the S.C. Telehealth Alliance, facilitated by MUSC, to promote programs that virtually connect people to medical services.
Storm damage
Just like last year, the threat of a hurricane closed Charleston International Airport for several days in September, cutting into passenger counts
Still, the number of passengers climbed by nearly 37,000 last month when Dorian clipped the South Carolina coast. That's up 11.6 percent over the same month last year when Hurricane Florence threatened the Lowcountry.
In September, 352,666 ticket holders flew in and out of Charleston International. For the year so far through the first nine months, 3.6 million people have traveled through the terminal, up by more than 300,000 for the year, or 9.2 percent higher than last year through September.
Charleston International added British Airways and the state's first transatlantic nonstop flights to London this year, helping to boost its numbers. Those seasonal twice-weekly flights ended last week, but will return next spring on March 29.
Last year, the airport ferried a record 4.47 million people through its terminal. It's expected to notch just below 5 million for the year at between 4.8 million and 4.9 million passengers, according to airport CEO Paul Campbell.