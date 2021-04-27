Maersk mirrors Charleston port's cargo boom as shipping line boosts profit estimate

Coronavirus-induced spikes in cargo and soaring freight charges have A.P. Moller-Maersk, the world's largest shipping line and the Port of Charleston's biggest customer, predicting about twice the annual profit than previous estimates.

The Danish shipping conglomerate said late Monday it expects earnings before interest and taxes of between $9 billion and $11 billion this year — up from earlier estimates of $4.3 billion to $6.3 billion.

"The continued strong performance is mainly driven by the continuation of the exceptional market situation with surging demand leading to bottlenecks in the supply chain and equipment shortage," Maersk said in a statement. The company said those favorable conditions are expected to last into the fourth quarter.

Maersk accounts for 18 percent of revenue for the S.C. State Ports Authority, or roughly $52.6 million during the last fiscal year. The shipping line and Charleston's port have benefited from a consumer spending spree that's been driven largely by online sales as the pandemic has kept people homebound. Charleston's port set an all-time record last month, moving the equivalent of 248,796 20-foot cargo containers through its terminals. That was a 34 percent increase over the same month a year ago.

The story is similar at ports on both U.S. coasts, and Maersk said it has experienced a 5.7 percent increase in cargo levels over 2020. The resulting congestion at global ports, shortages of containers needed to ship goods and unexpected events like the week-long blockage of the Suez Canal have led to a 35 percent hike in the rates Maersk charges its customers.

Maersk, which will report first-quarter financial results on May 5, said it will increase capital expenditures this year — from about $5 billion to $7 billion — to buy more containers to help relieve the bottlenecks.

The shipping line also revised the annual growth in global demand for shipped goods to between 5 percent and 7 percent, up from 3 percent to 5 percent. That growth will be driven primarily by exports from China to the United States.

Loaded imports, largely from China, were up nearly 50 percent last month at the Port of Charleston, with the top commodities including home goods, furniture, electronics, exercise equipment, and fresh produce and refrigerated foods.