MacKenzie Scott donates to Charleston's International African American Museum

Charleston's International African American Museum is one of nearly 300 organizations receiving donations in philanthropist MacKenzie Scott's latest round of charitable giving.

The gifts, which total $2.7 billion, were announced in a blog post Wednesday by Scott, who divorced from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019 and has since pledged to give away her wealth "until the safe is empty."

Scott's post listed the 286 organizations receiving donations and linked to their websites but did not include dollar amounts for the gifts. The International African American Museum, as of Thursday afternoon, had not said how much it is receiving.

The philanthropist did say in her post that she, her current husband Dan Jewett and a team of researchers and advisors decided to give "relatively large gifts" to the named organizations.

That was done "as a signal of trust and encouragement, to them and to others," Scott wrote.

Recipients Scott's donations were encouraged to spend the money "however they choose," she wrote.

With a net worth of about $60 billion, Scott is one of the wealthiest women in the world. Since making her pledge, she's given away more than $8 billion in charitable gifts.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Donations announced this week went to groups Scott described in her blog as "high-impact organizations in categories and communities that have been historically underfunded and overlooked."

Recipients included higher education institutions, since they are a "proven pathway to opportunity" and arts organizations from "culturally rich areas and identity groups that donors often overlook."

The International African American Museum, which is set to open in 2022, broke ground nearly two years ago at a site that once part of Gadsden's Wharf, a major point of entry during the transatlantic slave trade. More than $100 million in funding from governments, companies, nonprofits and individuals was raised before construction could begin.

Museum leaders have continued to fundraise to support operations and build up the institution's endowment.

Tonya Matthews, the recently-named CEO of the IAAM, said in a statement that the museum was "humbled to receive such a signal of trust and encouragement."

“As we near completion of museum construction, we are grateful for continued support like this from across the country and right here at home in the Lowcountry of South Carolina,” Matthews said.