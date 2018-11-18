The business suite at NASCAR is wheeling and dealing Wall Street-style as drivers prepare for their final run of 2018.
The trophy, in this case, is International Speedway Corp., which owns 13 tracks around the country. Its holdings include Darlington Raceway in South Carolina's Pee Dee region and Homestead-Miami Speedway, the site of Sunday afternoon's season-ending Monster Energy Cup championship. The company also owns a motor racing radio network, a catering and concessions business and half of a Kansas casino.
Earlier this month, the low-key business was thrust into the limelight when NASCAR came calling with a business proposition in tow.
Their roots run deep. In the 1950s, the stock-car racing circuit created what would later become International Speedway. It still maintains an influential hand in the offshoot.
The connections start at the top: Lesa France Kennedy is not only the CEO of the Daytona Beach-based track owner, she's also a member of the France clan, who control the closely held NASCAR monopoly.
The family spun off International Speedway into a separate publicly traded business years ago, but they still control about 74 percent of the voting shares.
Now they're approaching outside investors about taking it private again. The all-cash transaction of $42 a share is valued at about $1.9 billion. The Wall Street banking powerhouse Goldman Sachs & Co. is standing by to secure the financing if the deal is approved by stockholders and an independent committee of board members.
“In a highly competitive sports and entertainment landscape, a more unified strategic approach is important to our future growth,” NASCAR interim CEO Jim France said in a written statement. “We believe the industry requires structural changes to best position the sport for long-term success, and this offer represents a positive step forward in that direction.”
It's no secret that NASCAR is under pressure to turn around its once-soaring fortunes. TV ratings are down, ticket sales are off, star drivers are retiring and the core fan base is aging. A title sponsor hasn't been secured beyond next year.
The International Speedway deal has some fans looking around the next turn at what's ahead.
The buyout offer has refueled past speculation that the Frances are setting the stage to part with at least a piece of the family business, though no deal appears to be imminent.
From a practical standpoint, NASCAR would be more valuable to outside investors if it controlled at least some of the marquee tracks it races on, according to Yahoo Sports.
"While there are no signs a sale or partial sale is anywhere close to imminent, it makes more sense from NASCAR’s perspective to have as much as possible under its umbrella if a sale could be in the offing somewhere down the line," the website reported.
Tom Regan, graduate director of the University of South Carolina's Department of Sport and Entertainment, isn't sure that a sale is the primary motivation. Regan, who released a study on the Darlington track's economic impact early last year, compared the way the two businesses now interact to a household that pays it bills from multiple checking accounts.
"I think they not only consolidate the brand, they simplify the business model. ... And there are going to be benefits coming through when you're looking at naming rights and everything else," he said.
Maury Brown, a journalist who writes about the business of sports for Forbes and other publications, agreed that buying the track owner "makes a lot of sense" for NASCAR, especially when it comes to appeasing companies that are demanding a less-cumbersome approach to sponsorship tie-ins.
"It makes inking deals a lot easier," he said last week.
NASCAR created the predecessor to International Speedway in 1953 to build the legendary Daytona International Speedway, followed by Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama in the late 1960s. Darlington, where the first Southern 500 was held in 1950 over Labor Day weekend, became the third track in the portfolio in 1980.
About 15 years later, International Speedway was spun out as an independent, publicly traded entity.
Its proposed sale raises at least one caution flag, according to Jaime M. Katz, a senior travel and leisure industry analyst with Morningstar Equity Research who follows International Speedway. She said rival track owners might view the deal as anti-competitive because it could undercut their ability to negotiate with NASCAR.
But Katz doesn't see that as much of a speed bump given that their fates and fortunes are so deeply intertwined. NASCAR isn't likely to leave other speedway operators "out in the cold," she wrote in a report last week, because "lifting the entire sport across the industry will be imperative in order to restore demand to both attendance and ticket sales as well as TV ratings."