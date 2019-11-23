From downtown to barrier islands, Charleston and the Lowcountry are renowned for beautiful homes. Historic homes, brand new estate-like homes and luxury condos and townhomes dot our landscapes.
The luxury market is alive and well in the Lowcountry.
Downtown
As of October 2019, new listings in downtown Charleston are up. In October, closed sales rose 27.3 percent from October 2018. Median sales prices rose significantly – from $985,000 to $1,041,518 million year to date. The average sales price for downtown properties in October 2018 was $1,108 million. In October 2019, that price was $1,744,179 – a 57.4 percent increase.
The highest list price of a single family property in downtown Charleston? An historic home at 32 Legare Street lists for $14,999 million.
There’s less inventory for townhomes and condos in downtown – October 2018 had 37 listings. Last month, that number was at 29. Median sales prices year-to-date have realized a 4.9 percent rise – from $579,000 to $607,500.
“Luxury buyers want an authentic experience,” said Lynn Hanlin of Carriage Properties. “Charleston offers a large selection of 18th and 19th century homes plus sensitive new construction in the Old and Historic District.”
That sensitive new construction is for those buyers who want their dwellings to remain Charleston-esque, but with all the latest and greatest technology, finishes and up-to-date decor. Renovation, turn-key and move-in-ready are terms that are synonymous with getting the best sales prices for Charleston historic properties.
“Many buyers who invest in downtown Charleston properties want to own a piece of history,” Hanlin said. “Whether that’s a smaller property – 2,000 square feet or less or one over 3,000 square feet – the appeal is the complete ambiance of downtown.”
According to Hanlin, “Some buyers prefer a lock and leave situation and look toward townhomes and condominiums to give them that freedom.”
Hanlin lists a condo at 67 Legare Street for $739,000. The 957 square foot condo is a prime example of sensitive new construction.
The modern condo is completely renovated and within The Crafts House. The Crafts House, built in the early 1900s, was once a free school for children founded by lawyer, poet and philanthropist William Crafts. In Harleston Village, it has 31 one and two-bedroom luxury condos. Harleston Village is one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods and its borders are King, Broad, Calhoun and the Ashley River. Residents enjoy nearby Colonial Lake Park and the park has undergone improvements over the years, making it one of downtown’s most beautiful parks. A very walkable neighborhood, there're nearby shops, markets and dining. From mansions to modern condos, its popularity is rising among city-dwellers.
For those desiring much more room, a listing at 18 Church Street, circa 1835, has five bedrooms and six and a-half baths. It lists for $6.59 million. In the tony area of South of Broad on lower Church Street, its grand kitchen won a National Kitchen and Bath Award (NKBA) this year.
An 1890’s home at 20 Water Street is steps from the Charleston Harbor and has over 2,000 square feet. Renovated and with a Charleston-style front garden, it lists for $1.395 million.
“Not every buyer wants the quirks or upkeep of a historic property,” Hanlin said. “That’s why so many of these properties are renovating, with up-to-date kitchens and baths.”
Hanlin predicts a condo conversion within the next year, meaning existing properties taking advantage of condo buyer demand. Multiple residential units within historic settings and streets are rising in popularity. New construction such as the townhouses on East Bay across from Rainbow Row and the Vendue units that overlook Waterfront Park along the Copper River are very popular among those luxury buyers who want newer condo construction, Hanlin said.
Daniel Island
“Daniel Island’s architectural designs are based on traditional,” said Jeff Leonard, Broker in Charge of Daniel Island Real Estate. “But, we see both Lowcountry-influenced architecture with contemporary interpretations that respond to today’s buyer preferences.”
Daniel Island, comprising 4,000 acres, is one of Berkeley County’s most affluent neighborhoods. Its population has surged to nearly 13,000 residents and construction is underway on homesites there, such as Captain’s Island. Meant to mirror the ambiance of a waterfront village, it will have scenic views of Ralston Creek and the Wando River. Sites range in price from $340,000 to over $1 million.
“There are several new homes in design stages with our builders that will be coming to market in early to mid-2020,” Leonard revealed.
The 22-acre site of an upscale mixed-use development of luxury condos and townhomes is in the works. Known as River Landing Village, it is being developed by East West Partners. Three-hundred luxury condos and townhomes are welcome additions to Daniel Island’s need for this type of dwelling. Expectations are sales will begin in the first part of 2020.
Leonard said the reason why so many luxury buyers choose Daniel Island is the numerous upscale amenities.
“Water access, an exclusive ‘in-town’ private country club with exceptional recreational amenities and scenic homesites that allow residents to design and build their own custom luxury home make Daniel Island the ideal location for luxury living within Charleston,” he said.
Custom-built homes on Daniel Island have a price point between $1 and $4 million. Daniel Island Realty lists a five bedroom, five bath home with private deepwater access for $3.55 million.
Single family homes begin in the high $500,000s. New listings on Daniel Island have risen 13.3 percent from October 2019 to the same period last month. Average sales prices are inching up as well. Last year the average price for a single family home was $944,449. This year it’s at $984,869.
Kiawah
Inventory on Kiawah Island is the lowest it’s been for this time of year since 2008 according Chris Drury, President of Kiawah Island Real Estate (KIRE). Drury said the price range of luxury homes on Kiawah Island is anywhere from $5 million to $19 million.
“Demand in the island for the third quarter of 2019 is the strongest it has been in more than a decade,” Drury confirmed. “When buyers purchase property on Kiawah, it’s typically an emotional purchase that our property owners hold on to for generations. We pride ourselves on that fact.”
KIRE leads the luxury sector having procured all the buyers in 2019 for closed sales over $3 million, Drury said.
“Kiawah offers an escape from the superficial world and the chance to get back to what really matters, connecting to family, to self and to nature,” Gordon Hillock, a broker of KIRE, said. “Since the island offers such a variety of landscapes, many luxury buyers first consider the view – marsh, river, ocean, lagoon or golf. The Kiawah Island Club offers so many amenities as well.”
Those amenities are growing, with the addition of the B-Liner restaurant, a beautiful ocean side restaurant with pristine beach views, a pool and bar area outside and cuisine overseen by James Beard Award winner Mike Lata. Vorsey’s, an upscale restaurant in the tony area of Cassique, has world-class cuisine with consulting chef Tom Colicchio. Add upscale country club amenities, golf, a sporting club and pavilion and boating, and Kiawah Island has it all with a “get away from it all” ambiance.
Though many homes on Kiawah follow the tradition of Lowcountry inspired architecture, there are buyers who want a much more modern home. “New modern designs in the Marsh Walk, the Pointe and homes in Ocean Park neighborhoods have elements such as expanded living spaces through lift and slide doors and the introduction of green roofs, which incorporate plant life on upper level outdoor living,” said Hillock.
International buyers found Kiawah after the 1991 Ryder Cup on the island’s Ocean Course when the event was internationally televised. Hillock said UK expats have purchased Kiawah dwellings. Global recognition made Kiawah one of the nation’s top spots for luxury buyers.
Growth continues on the island, according to Hillock. “KIRE is debuting the Cottages at Marsh Walk in early spring 2020, the Front 9 community will roll out homes in Fall 2020 and a senior living facility is in development.” A new home will be on the market in Marsh Walk at 340 Victory Bay Lane for $2.895 million, Hillock said.
Hillock lists a 6,008 square foot home at 129/132 Flyway Drive for $8.995 million. With spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean, it’s reminiscent of estate-like homes found in the Hamptons.
"The home sits on 2.46 acres beside the Atlantic with a private boardwalk to the beach, three levels of outdoor living space, regulation-sized tennis court, putting green, covered pavilion and in-ground pool with outdoor grill area,” said Hillock. “A Kiawah Island Golf Club Membership is also available with this property, a private, members-only club with two award-winning golf courses, oceanfront beach club, restaurants, full-service, members-only spa, sports pavilion and award-winning marsh front Marsh House and Sporting Club.”
With fall being the second busiest buying season and if luxury is what you’re looking for, you’ve got some time left before winter to purchase the luxury home of your dreams.
Contact Brigitte Surette at bsurette@postandcourier.com.