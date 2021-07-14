Luxury auto dealer buys tract in northern Mount Pleasant; new food venue on the way

A luxury automobile dealer in Charleston recently bought a nearly 9-acre parcel in Mount Pleasant's growing northern sector for future development.

An affiliate of Baker Motor Co. paid $5 million in May for the tract near Wando High School in the Carolina Park development, according to Charleston County land records.

The site is at the corner of U.S. Highway 17 and Carolina Park Boulevard, according to Carolina Park spokesman Brian Keels. The previous owner was Carolina Park Development.

Owner Tommy Baker said development is not imminent on the newly purchased property but eventually he plans to open "a high line" dealership on the site.

"There is very little property left in Mount Pleasant," Baker said.

Baker owns a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Mount Pleasant on U.S. Highway 17 north of the Isle of Palms connector and a few miles south of the recently purchased parcel. He owns several other showrooms in West Ashley, Summerville and Wilmington, N.C.

The newly acquired site by Baker is about a mile south of another planned auto dealership.

In early 2020, Galeana Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep, an affiliate of Detroit-based Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said it would build a new store on five acres on U.S. Highway 17 near Tupelo Forest Drive.

Baker also bought a site in West Ashley earlier this year that led to the previous tenant's recent relocation.

The Animal Helpers Re-Tail Resale Store moved to 1903 Savannah Highway from 1601 Savannah Highway, where it had been located for the past 10 years.

The move for the nonprofit that supports Pet Helpers came after Baker Motor Co. bought the building at 1601 Savannah Highway, according to store director Lori Browne. Baker paid $1.9 million for the site in March, according to county records.

Baker is storing cars on the site and plans to demolish the building, he said. The car dealer also owns property on either side of the former resale shop site and plans to use part of it to expand his GMC truck offerings.

The new retail store is about 5,600 square feet, roughly about 2,000 square feet larger than the original store. It carries a wide variety of donated items, including art, decor, jewelry, furniture, electronics and numerous other household goods.

What's cooking?

An Isle of Palms resident plans to open a new food-related venue in Mount Pleasant.

The Blue Root, owned by former Pennsylvania resident Melissa Bowman, recently leased 1,440 square feet in Crickentree Village at 1055 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., according to Mandy Coleman with Charleston Restaurant Properties.

Bowman makes zucchini bread from a recipe passed down by her grandmother and offers a catering and gifting option, according to the company's website. The new business, next to Five Loaves restaurant, plans to open by the fall, Coleman said.

Reopening

A performing arts theater and lounge in downtown Charleston is planning a grand reopening in August.

Holy City Magic at 49½ John St. recently applied for a permit to sell beer and wine on site.

Dollars and cents

A discount store in North Charleston will celebrate its recent renovations with a grand reopening.

Family Dollar at 3281 Ashley Phosphate Road will offer the event on July 17.

The shop will now offer $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items.

Virginia-based Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar in 2015.

On the way

A new salon will join several other shops in a West Ashley retail development.

Nikita Hair is scheduled to open in September in a 1,250-square-foot shop at 41 Grand Oaks Blvd., Unit B, according to Adams Development.

The site includes Starbucks, Luxia Nail Spa and Tropical Smoothie Café.

Salon debut

Guinot Institut Paris celebrated the grand opening of its new downtown skin care salon 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 14 at 471 King St. in downtown Charleston with an assortment of drinks and baked goods.

The salon offers skin care treatments and cosmetic products.

Another Charleston area shop is at 1161 Oakland Market Road in the Market at Oakland Shopping Center in northern Mount Pleasant.

Changing hands

A North Charleston recreational vehicle business is now under new ownership.

Vermont-based Pete's RVs Center recently acquired The Trail Center at 5728 Dorchester Road.

Pete's now has six dealerships and its first in the Southeast.

The Trail Center was founded in October 1966 by Fred Curtis, an Air Force pilot who had a vision of South Carolina Lowcountry families spending time together in the outdoors. It has since grown into one of Jayco RV's most exclusive dealers.

Gloria Morgan, who started working at The Trail Center in 1973, became the owner in 1993. She welcomed the latest change of ownership "to carry on with our 55-year tradition of quality customer service."

"Gloria Morgan is not only the heart and soul of The Trail Center, she is also a staple in the RV industry," said Pete's RV co-owner Chad Shepard. "It's an honor to assume ownership of a business so fondly recognized in Charleston and its surrounding communities."

Pete's started in South Burlington, Vt., in 1952 and later added sites in Indiana, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

Fresh market

The Farmers Market at Freshfields Village between Kiawah and Seabrook islands runs 4-8 p.m. every Monday through August. Look for local produce and food and Lowcountry craft items.

The Harris Teeter-anchored shopping center is located at 165 Village Green Lane on Kiawah Island.

Rounding up

Food Lion supermarket chain is asking customers to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar with donations helping to feed the hungry.

Contributions will go to the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. The campaign runs through July 27 at more than 1,100 stores across the North Carolina-based company's 10-state footprint.

Food Lion operates 19 stores throughout the Charleston region.