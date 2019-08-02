Lowe's cuts store jobs as it seeks to outsource workers

Lowe's Cos. is laying off thousands of employees at its U.S. stores as it outsources some of their duties to outside companies.
The home-improvement chain, based near Charlotte in Mooresville, N.C., declined to say exactly how many employees were affected. But The Wall Street Journal reported that thousands of employees were told this week that their jobs were eliminated, which the company confirmed.
Lowe's spokeswoman Jackie Pardini Hartzell said Thursday that the cuts are coming as the company moves to third-party assemblers and facility services to allow store associates to spend more time on the sales floor serving customers. Previously some store workers did assembly work, such a constructing floor models, and janitorial work. Hartzell said that employees in these positions will have the opportunity to apply for other open roles at Lowe's.
She said the company is not disclosing how many are affected as the number of employees impacted varies by store and the company has a strong track record of retaining associates in other roles within the company.
The home-improvement giant previsouly outsourced work at a Charleston distribution center in a move that eliminated 80 jobs. The warehouse on Charleston Regional Parkway, off Clements Ferry Road in Berkeley County, is what the chain called a "cross dock terminal" where appliances are staged and prepared for delivery.
The work was to be turned over to a third-party operator by mid-February "to drive efficiencies in our delivery network and improve service to customers," a spokeswoman said at the time. Affected workers were to be offered jobs at nearby stores or with opporunties to apply for openings at the contractor, she said.
The company opened its fifth store in the Charleston region last year in Mount Pleasant.
Lowe's, under its relatively new CEO Marvin Ellison, is trying to return its focus to its home improvement chain and streamline its business.
After Ellison took the reins last year, he thinned executive positions at the company and began paring away weaker selling items in its stores. Lowe's also sold announced last summer that it was closing the 99 Orchard Supply Hardware stores it owns in California, Florida and Oregon. And it wants to bolster its business with professionals, something that has been the forte of rival chain Home Depot.