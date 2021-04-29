Lowcountry couple makes $500K donation to International African American Museum

A local couple has donated $500,000 to the International African American Museum that's under construction in Charleston and set to open next year.

The donors, Mary Major and Bill Horton, said in a statement that the IAAM will "be a wonderful setting for education, reflection and dialogue."

"We are proud to join (former Mayor) Joe Riley and many others who have made the International African American Museum a reality," they said.

Riley got the museum project rolling more than two decades ago as mayor. He remains a lifetime member of the museum board.

Tonya M. Matthews, who in March was named as the museum's new CEO, said in an announcement of the donation that the IAAM is "grateful to Ms. Major and Mr. Horton for believing" the future museum will "make a positive difference."

The couple lives about 10 miles from the museum site, which is positioned where part of Gadsden's Wharf, a major port of entry for the transatlantic slave trade, was located.

Construction on the museum is ongoing.

An opening date has not been set, and deciding when that unveiling will be is one of Matthews' first tasks, she told The Post and Courier after her hiring was announced.

The IAAM was able to raise enough money to break ground — about $100 million — in mid-2019 and has continued to raise funds to pay for the second phase of museum setup, when the interiors will be furnished and exhibits installed, and to build up a robust endowment.

Museum leaders have said they hope to grow the endowment to $15 million before opening.

Other recent museum contributions include the donation of $1.7 million of audiovisual equipment for exhibits from Sony Corp., a commitment from Upstate-based Michelin North America to fund the IAAM's first traveling exhibit and a $250,000 donation from planemaker Boeing Co. that upped its total contribution to the project to $1 million.

This week's donation was the first major contribution from individuals announced by the museum so far this year.

Major and Horton also recently made another high-profile charitable gift to a South Carolina institution.

They were instrumental to financing the 10-ton bronze Gamecock statue that now stands outside Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. After some delays, the statue was placed last September, and Horton, a University of South Carolina alumnus, told The Post and Courier he was happy with the outcome.