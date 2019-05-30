Volvo Cars is recalling S60 sedans built at its new Berkeley County campus because parts of the rear suspension might not have been tightened properly on the assembly line.
The carmaker said the problem affects some of the 8,266 vehicles built at the plant from the time production started on Sept. 25 until April 1, according to filings with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
It's the first recall for the South Carolina factory, which began production last year.
Volvo said it isn't sure how many cars are affected, but estimated about 1 percent of the S60s made during the roughly six-month time period have loose nuts. A company spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.
The NHTSA filings show nuts on some S60 rear toe link bolts might have been started by hand but were not tightened to torque specifications at separate stations along the assembly line. If the bolt falls off, the stability system will be disabled and the car will be difficult to handle, increasing the likelihood of a wreck.
The only warning drivers might have of a problem is noise coming from the rear of the vehicle, the automaker said.
Volvo plans to notify owners by mail starting in early June. Dealers will replace the nuts for free if necessary.
Volvo initially thought the problem was limited to three cars that were found to have loose toe link nuts during a Jan. 4 inspection at the plant off Interstate 26 near Ridgeville. But on April 1, another car with a loose nut was identified. Volvo started an internal investigation and determined the issue was serious and that a recall was warranted.
Volvo — based in Sweden and owned by China’s Geely Holding Group — plans to build about 50,000 of the S60 sedans this year, exporting roughly half of them to foreign markets through the Port of Charleston.
The automaker plans to add production of its XC90 SUV at the Berkeley County plant by 2021, when the site is expected to employ 4,000 workers.