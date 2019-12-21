COLUMBIA — Matt Kennell heard a presentation from the S.C. Transportation Department and immediately went home to tell his wife, Liz, that it was time to take their plans to move more seriously.

Kennell, who heads up the City Center Partnership that promotes downtown Columbia, and his wife had been discussing living downtown themselves rather than at their Lake Murray home, which he describes as a weekend retreat that they were using full time. The state transportation presentation, on the coming multiyear project to reconfigure the whole corridor where interstates meet northwest of the city, had persuaded him to start looking for a new place to live.

"I went home and said, 'We've got to do this,' " Kennell said.

Now the Kennells have bought a condo in the city, and others in the Midlands are weighing how patient they are with commutes and possibly making adjustments. Real estate agents, too, are thinking they will have to warn buyers about the coming disruption in 2021 for those who live northwest of the capital city.

Real estate agents already tend to talk about commute times as they talk with shoppers from outside the market about where in the Midlands they would like to live. But soon they will need to start mentioning the project to fix what locals call "Malfunction Junction."

The project formally called Carolina Crossroads now has a construction start date of 2021, according to the S.C. Transportation Department. It will involving redesigned the intersection where Interstates 26, 126 and 20 come together northwest of Columbia, along with adding lanes and rebuilding nearby interchanges. It is intended to alleviate the regular backups during rush hours and at other times that have earned the area the "Malfunction Junction" nickname.

Real estate agents will be well-advised to warn customers about what's coming, said Patrick Palmer, director of retail services for NAI Columbia. It's not only ethical to let customers know about factors that will affect their enjoyment of their home, but it's also good for business, which in residential real estate means referrals.

"They don't want them telling their friends, 'They didn't disclose,'" Palmer said.

Still a sought-after home market

Brent Downing of Columbia real estate firm The Downing Group said that homebuyers mostly factor in a sizable commute if they work downtown and house-hunt in Irmo or Lake Murray, so he thinks it's unlikely that the work will change many decisions.

The Irmo-Chapin area will still have its top attractions for homebuyers in the coming decade, Downing said: affordable homes and top-notch schools. Many home shoppers will put up with the commute for those assets, Downing said.

Homebuyers from other markets almost always ask about commute times when they look in the Midlands, and it's good business practice to disclose something big looming such as the Malfunction Junction projects, said Morris Lyles, a broker with ERA Wilder Realty. Those new arrivals, however, might may be moving in with different standards than locals have.

"If you are coming from Houston or Dallas, this is nothing," Lyles said.

Jill Moylan of Home Advantage Realty in Columbia said that she's already been letting potential buyers know that commute times will be climbing once the project gets underway.

"I preach it all the time," Moylan said.

It's particularly important to warn homebuyers who expect to have early starts for work that they cannot be late for, Moylan said. It's better for customers' shopping experience if you warn them of such factors rather than letting them see mentions of it online or in the news, Moylan said.

Five phases of Carolina Crossroads

The Malfunction Junction work will be done in five phases, which could serve to reduce the level of delays, according to Brian Klauk, program manager for the S.C. Transportation Department overseeing the project.

The first two phases should begin construction in 2021 and involve improving two intersections adjacent to the center of the project, the new I-26/I-126/I-20 interchange. Making those improvements, along with closing a local off-ramp situated right in the middle of the interstate interchanges, could help reduce frustration during the core part of the work. Improving the interchange between I-20 and Broad River Road, for instance, should help traffic flow for those seeking an alternate route when the main work is done on I-26, Klauk said.

Splitting the construction into five sections instead of one massive contract also should help bring in more competitive bids. When the whole project was put up for bid under one contract, only one bidder applied, so the process was revised. Construction companies have become leery of the liability risk involved in massive contracts with a value exceeding $1 billion, Klauk said.

The revision of the contract into five separate ones is one reason that the start of construction has been pushed into 2021.

Another factor: the tight labor market. Companies told state transportation officials that a tight workforce might make it hard to ramp up, especially with numerous other projects already underway, including the widening of I-26 through the Lake Murray area, Klauk said.