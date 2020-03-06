Look inside this $5,000 hotel suite, Charleston's most expensive, opening this weekend

About a year after its opening, Hotel Bennett is unlocking the door to the most expensive guest suite in Charleston.

The "Owner's Suite," a two-story guest room with a terrace overlooking Marion Square, is now available for bookings by request only.

Owner Michael Bennett, whose family is the namesake for the King Street property, said the suite's concept came from the idea of what it might look like if he himself were to live there.

The decor, which is mostly in indigo and white, is unique to the Owner's Suite. Bennett added some of his own personal items in the mix and, like in the rest of the hotel, included works by Charleston artists who came into their craft around the same time he was starting his real edtate development business.

Guests will enter the suite through a dining area for six that leads into a living room with two sitting areas, a full-size kitchen, a butler's pantry and a wine cooler.

The second level features an open office and a bedroom with a walk-in closet and dressing area. The en suite bathroom has a pedestal soaking tub and a double vanity.

Stays will start at $5,000 a night, but the price guests actually pay will depend both on demand and any add-ons they choose. For example, they can pay extra to have a chef fix them a private meal in the suite.

Butler service will be included in the rate, as well as access to the King's Club, a lounge that serves breakfast, drinks all day and small bites at lunchtime and in the evenings.

The suite's fridge will be stocked with soda, water, wine and beer, or any particular foods or beverages the guests prefer. The bar cart in the office can be stocked with the traveler's favorite bottle of spirits by request.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

A tray of fresh fruit will be provided every day, and the room will be decorated with fresh flowers.

At its price point, the hotel expects the suites will accommodate guests celebrating special occasions as well as some high-profile travelers.

If the CEO of one of the large companies that has operations in the Charleston area — like Volvo or Boeing, Bennett offered as examples — they would have enough space to hold a meeting or social gathering in the suite.

That's particularly true if the weather is suitable to utilize the more than 800 square-foot furnished terrace that wraps around the first floor of the room.

The suite already has bookings and interest has been strong so far, said Matt Owen, a spokesman for Salamander Hotels and Resorts, which manages the property.

Hotel Bennett recently celebrated its first year in business on upper King Street.

The luxury lodging had its grand opening in late January 2019, more than two decades after Bennett bought the former Charleston County Library site it's built on.

The hotel received its first four-star rating from Forbes last month. Bennett said he was happy to hit that mark in the inaugural year, but is shooting for five stars in the near future.