Glasspro, a North Charleston-based chain of automotive glass repair stores, was sold last week to industry leader Safelite. The deal, completed Jan. 4, transfers Glasspro's 11 South Carolina locations to the country's largest automotive glass company.
Founder and CEO Paul Heinauer has been a familiar face on local television during Glasspro's 23 years in the Lowcountry, promoting his company's services through commercials and news segments.
In a written statement about the purchase, Safelite CEO Tom Feeney said he was "incredibly impressed" with Heinauer's leadership.
“He is a man of great integrity with actions that consistently put his people first," Feeney said in the statement. "It is one of the deepest honors for Safelite to welcome Glasspro associates to our business and to our family.”
Glasspro operates repair shops across the Palmetto State, including Charleston-area stores in Summerville, Mount Pleasant, North Charleston and Goose Creek. It also offers mobile services in cities like Columbia and Greenville.
Before the sale, Safelite owned 21 stores in South Carolina, according to the company's website.
Heinauer, a Pittsburgh native, started his career with Pittsburgh Plate Glass, or PPG Industries, eventually running a glass distribution center out of Greenville. Heinauer and his wife later moved to Charleston and started an auto glass distribution company, Coastal Glass Distributors.
In 1995, Heinauer sold the distribution company and opened his first Glasspro auto glass replacement and repair shop in North Charleston.
The decision to sell Glasspro was "far from being an easy one," Heinauer said in a written statement.
"Through discussions with my family and close friends, I found comfort in knowing our business philosophies align well with Safelite’s, particularly around our mission of serving our customers and taking care of our people,” Heinauer said.
Heinauer prioritized safety as his Glasspro shops and required all service technicians to be certified by the National Glass Association, a trade organization for auto glass, architectural glass and windows. In 2017, Heinauer was recognized with the Auto Glass Safety Council's top award for excellence in auto glass safety.
Safelite recently acquired two other regional auto glass repair chains. Black Diamond Auto Glass in Arizona and Dallas-based Richardson Auto Glass were purchased by Safelite in 2018.
The more than 70-year-old company was founded in Kansas but is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.