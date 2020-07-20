Longtime SC sailboat, yacht plant is shoving off

A French yacht and sailboat maker is bidding adieu to South Carolina after a 34-year run in the Pee Dee region.
Beneteau informed employees last week that it's closing its Marion County plant, putting roughly 180 residents out of work in an area with one of the state's highest unemployment rates.
The closure takes effect Sept. 16, according to a written notification the company sent last week to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce. Beneteau said it regretted the decision in the filing, but it did not state the reason behind it.
The company broke ground on the South Carolina factory — its only U.S. plant — in 1986 to serves buyers in the Americans market. It has cranked out 9,000 high-end sailboats and yachts in Marion County, where the jobless rate was 10.6 percent in June.
The plant was shut down for several weeks earlier this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year before reopening in early May.
Leroy Graves told WPDE-TV that he's been employed by Beneteau for 31 years and that's he's "hurting" from the decision, adding, "It's not about the money, it's not about the prestige, I had someplace where I can go to work."
Beneteau based its North American headquarters in Charleston starting in the mid-1990s. That office is no longer shown on its website.
The company's other manufacturing plants are in its homeland.
Going once ...
The Charleston County judicial system has marked a slightly morbid real estate milestone this month in the economy's path back to "normalcy."
The Master in Equity reclaimed the gavel and resumed the sale of foreclosed properties this month, ending a COVID-19-induced pause to the public courthouse auctions.
Of course, the ground rules have changed for would-be bargain hunters.
"All bidders are required to wear or bring their own mask and will be required to wear it throughout the sales process and while in the room," according to a statement.
Charleston County holds its foreclosure sales at 4045 Bridge View Drive in North Charleston, not on the traditional courthouse steps. The next auction is set for Aug. 4 but the pickings are slim, with just six distressed properties up for grabs as of last week.
Room boom
A Mount Pleasant hotel that changed hands for $7 million last year is doubling down as it updates its room count.
The Mainstay Suites at 400 McGrath Darby Blvd. is reconfiguring 23 two-bedroom units and turning them into 46 studios, according to a project notice that the general contractor filed with the Charleston County Register of Deeds. The conversion will increase the net number of guest rooms to 94 from 71.
Mainstay is part of the Choice Hotels stable of lodgings. The Mount Pleasant lodging was the flag's first in the Charleston region when it opened about 20 years ago.
The original developer was Lands Inn Inc., which was led by Columbia produce entrepreneur R.C. McEntire. It sold the property in September for $7 million, or about $96,800 per key under the original layout. The buyer was Jae Ambe III LLC, which lists a Daniel Island address.
Pumped up
A Savannah-based company with a growing presence in the Charleston area recently picked up a top trade industry accolade.
The Parker's Kitchen convenience store and gas station chain was dubbed the "Convenience Store Chain of the Year" by trade journal CStore Decisions.
Founded in 1976, Parker’s operates 66 stores in coastal Georgia and South Carolina and recently announced plans to build 60 new retail locations in 60 months. The company has six stores in the Charleston area with at least three more in immediate plans. It hopes to add 32 more stores over the next four years.
The company will receive the award during a ceremony at The NACS Show in Las Vegas in October. Previous winners include Wawa, RaceTrac, QuikTrip, QuickChek and Maverik.